Flipkart and Amazon held mega sales earlier this month offering deep discounts and deals on a range of products. The e-commerce giants have now both shared the scale of success they saw during these days, and the kind of products that were sold in large numbers. Popular products purchased during the sale include power banks, trimmers, storage products, and more. Flipkart says that during its Freedom sale, it managed to sell enough power banks to power 1,000 electric cars for 100km. As theatres remain closed, Amazon saw a huge spike in Fire TV Stick sales. The e-tailer says that customers bought as many Fire TV Stick devices on the first day of Prime Day this year versus the entire Prime Day event last year.

Flipkart says that it managed to see growth in sales, work, and education-oriented products such as mobiles, laptops, desktops, IT accessories, power banks, and storage devices. There was an increase in sale of trimmers as well, and Flipkart says that one trimmer was sold every two minutes during the Freedom Day sale. Sharing another anecdote, the e-commerce giant says it sold enough power banks to power 1,000 electric cars for 100km. Even fast charging cables and chargers were in high demand, and Flipkart says that consumers saved a cumulative 3,250 hours per charging time with all the products that were sold.

Flipkart also saw an increase in Flipkart warranty and Complete Mobile Protection segment of value-added services. As mentioned, newly launched laptops were sold out in 120 seconds, and routers were in high demand as well. Furthermore, there was a spike in sales of smart wearables, tripods, and data storage products like hard disks. The e-commerce giant says the amount of storage sold is enough to store 1.5 million 4K movies.

During Amazon Prime Day 2020, the e-tailer discovered that customers loved products like Milagrow robotic vacuum cleaners, Smart Saver pulse oximeter, Onida (HDLED TV), boAt 20000mAh power bank, Trytook baking moulds, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Liomes hand juicers, among others.

Furthermore, the first day of Prime Day was the biggest day ever for Amazon Devices, the company claims. Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, and Kindle devices sold in large numbers. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, in particular, was the number one bestseller on Prime Day. Customers bought as many Fire TV Stick devices on the first day of Prime Day 2020 versus the entire Prime Day event last year.

Amazon notes that the top selling smartphones were OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7T series, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M21, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro Series, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 8A Dual, iPhone 11, Oppo A5 2020, and Honor 9A.

Furthermore, the Amazon Prime Day sale saw sales growth in personal computing, large appliances, kitchen, smartphones, apparel, and pantry categories. As work from home continues, printers, monitors, TVs, wearables, and storage products saw sales growth as well. Top brands were HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, Intel, and Mi in laptops, apart from Samsung in tablets. Audio products from Boat, Sony, Bose, and JBL also saw massive sales, and Mi, Honor, and Noise brands were well received in the wearables category. Seagate and WD brands saw strong sales in data storage. In TVs, the bestselling brands were OnePlus, Mi, LG, and Sony.

