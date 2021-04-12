Flipkart Flagship Fest sale has begun and the e-commerce site has listed several premium smartphones with great deals and discounts. The festival will go on till April 15 and offers buyers leading smartphones with low no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 2,500 per month. It has partnered with Bajaj Finserv to offer these low no-cost EMIs for the service's EMI card users. Phones like the iPhone 12 range, iPhone 11, Moto Razr 5G, Mi 10T series, Vivo X60 series and more are listed with attractive deals.

iPhone 11 has been listed at a discounted price of Rs. 48,999 and its EMI options start at Rs. 7,840 per month. iPhone XR is also available at a lucrative price of Rs. 39,999 via Flipkart. The EMIs on the phone start at Rs. 6,670 per month. Both the phones are also listed with an exchange discount.

LG Wing is priced at just Rs. 29,999 instead of its launch price of Rs. 69,990. This marks nearly a Rs. 40,000-price cut on the phone. Flipkart also offers a Rs. 5,000 per month no-cost EMI option on the phone.

Vivo X60 series has not received a price cut, but Flipkart has listed an exchange discount and is offering no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 3,500 per month. Motorola Razr 5G foldable phone can be purchased at no-cost EMIs starting from Rs. 16,667 per month.

The iPhone 12 range is also up for grabs with an instant discount of up to Rs. 6,000 upon using HDFC Bank cards. No-cost EMIs on iPhone 12 mini start at Rs. 10,650 per month, no-cost EMIs on iPhone 12 start at Rs. 12,320 per month, and no-cost EMIs on iPhone 12 Pro start at Rs. 18,820 per month.

Realme X7 5G sees a price cut of Rs. 1,000 if the phone is purchased without EMI, bringing the effective starting price to Rs. 18,999. The no-cost EMIs on Flipkart begin from Rs. 3,340 per month. Mi 10T series is listed with an up to Rs. 2,500 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 2,750 per month. To see all the phones listed in Flipkart Flagship Fest, head to the dedicated page on the site

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.