Technology News
loading

Flipkart Flagship Fest Begins: iPhone 12, Mi 10T, More Phones Get Deals and Discounts

Flipkart has partnered with Citi Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount on credit and debit cards.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 May 2021 14:26 IST
Flipkart Flagship Fest Begins: iPhone 12, Mi 10T, More Phones Get Deals and Discounts

Flipkart Flagship Fest has already begun and will go on till May 14

Highlights
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G is priced at a starting price of Rs. 24,999
  • Flipkart has listed no-cost EMI options on most flagships
  • Flagships like iPhone 12 are listed with up to Rs. 6,000 off

Flipkart has introduced a new Flagship Fest on its site offering smartphones at a reduced rate thanks to the deals and discounts attached to it. The Flagship Fest has already begun and will go on till May 14. The five-day sale will see phones like iPhone 11, iPhone 12 range, and Samsung Galaxy F62 be listed with deals and discounts. The e-commerce site has partnered with Citibank to offer 10 percent instant discount on its credit and debit cards. It is also offering extra Rs. 500 off on EMI transactions on products above Rs. 20,000.

The new Flipkart Flagship sale is also offer no-cost EMI options on premium smartphones starting from as low as Rs. 2,500 per month. The iPhone 11 is up for grabs for a low price of Rs. 48,999 for the 64GB storage model and Rs. 55,999 for the 128GB storage model. EMIs on the iPhone 11 begin from Rs. 7,840 per month.

The iPhone 12 range is also up for grabs with an instant discount of up to Rs. 6,000 upon using HDFC Bank cards. No-cost EMIs on iPhone 12 mini start at Rs. 11,317 per month, no-cost EMIs on iPhone 12 start at Rs. 12,984 per month, no-cost EMIs on iPhone 12 Pro start at Rs. 19,317 per month, and no-cost EMI on the iPhone 12 Pro Max starting at Rs. 20,984 per month.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 is listed with no price cuts, but there is an instant Rs. 2,500 off on ICICI Bank cards. No-cost EMI on the phone is listed to start from Rs. 4,000 per month.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is also available during the sale at a starting price of Rs. 24,999, down from Rs. 31,999. The no-cost EMI options on the phone will begin from Rs. 5,334 per month. It is worth noting that Flipkart is only delivering smartphones in areas where government restrictions for non-essential good delivery is not imposed.

Mi 10T series is listed with an up to Rs. 2,500 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 2,750 per month. Vivo X60 5G has not received a price cut, but Flipkart has listed an exchange discount and is offering no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 3,500 per month. Motorola Razr 5G foldable phone can be purchased at no-cost EMIs starting from Rs. 15,000 per month. It is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 89,999.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Flagship Fest, iPhone 12, Mi 10T, Samsung Galaxy F62, Realme X50 Pro 5G, iPhone 11
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Chinese Rocket Debris Lands in Indian Ocean, Draws Criticism From NASA

Related Stories

Flipkart Flagship Fest Begins: iPhone 12, Mi 10T, More Phones Get Deals and Discounts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. SpaceX Plans to Send a Satellite Paid With Dogecoin to the Moon
  2. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  3. Asus ZenFone 8 Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Boult Audio AirBass FX1 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  5. Why India Celebrates May 11 as National Technology Day
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  8. Dogecoin Price Dives After Elon Musk Calls it a 'Hustle' on SNL
  9. Flipkart Flagship Fest Begins: Deals on iPhone 12, Mi 10T, More Phones
  10. CoWIN Public API Rules Revised to Discourage Third-Party Vaccine Slot Alerts
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 30 Launch Date Set for May 18; Purported Hands-on Video and Specifications Surface Online
  2. Sharks Use Earth's Magnetic Field Like GPS to Navigate Oceans
  3. Flipkart Flagship Fest Begins: iPhone 12, Mi 10T, More Phones Get Deals and Discounts
  4. Chinese Rocket Debris Lands in Indian Ocean, Draws Criticism From NASA
  5. OnePlus Clipt App Launched for Sharing Text, Images, Files Between Mobiles, Laptops
  6. Oppo E-Store Launched in India, Brings Introductory Deals, Offers on Select Phones, Wearables
  7. US Struggles to Transport Fuel After Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Attack Cuts East Coast
  8. National Technology Day 2021: Date, History, and Significance
  9. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Receive OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 With Camera, Network, System Improvements: Reports
  10. Boult Audio AirBass FX1 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,499
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com