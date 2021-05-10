Flipkart has introduced a new Flagship Fest on its site offering smartphones at a reduced rate thanks to the deals and discounts attached to it. The Flagship Fest has already begun and will go on till May 14. The five-day sale will see phones like iPhone 11, iPhone 12 range, and Samsung Galaxy F62 be listed with deals and discounts. The e-commerce site has partnered with Citibank to offer 10 percent instant discount on its credit and debit cards. It is also offering extra Rs. 500 off on EMI transactions on products above Rs. 20,000.

The new Flipkart Flagship sale is also offer no-cost EMI options on premium smartphones starting from as low as Rs. 2,500 per month. The iPhone 11 is up for grabs for a low price of Rs. 48,999 for the 64GB storage model and Rs. 55,999 for the 128GB storage model. EMIs on the iPhone 11 begin from Rs. 7,840 per month.

The iPhone 12 range is also up for grabs with an instant discount of up to Rs. 6,000 upon using HDFC Bank cards. No-cost EMIs on iPhone 12 mini start at Rs. 11,317 per month, no-cost EMIs on iPhone 12 start at Rs. 12,984 per month, no-cost EMIs on iPhone 12 Pro start at Rs. 19,317 per month, and no-cost EMI on the iPhone 12 Pro Max starting at Rs. 20,984 per month.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 is listed with no price cuts, but there is an instant Rs. 2,500 off on ICICI Bank cards. No-cost EMI on the phone is listed to start from Rs. 4,000 per month.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is also available during the sale at a starting price of Rs. 24,999, down from Rs. 31,999. The no-cost EMI options on the phone will begin from Rs. 5,334 per month. It is worth noting that Flipkart is only delivering smartphones in areas where government restrictions for non-essential good delivery is not imposed.

Mi 10T series is listed with an up to Rs. 2,500 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 2,750 per month. Vivo X60 5G has not received a price cut, but Flipkart has listed an exchange discount and is offering no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 3,500 per month. Motorola Razr 5G foldable phone can be purchased at no-cost EMIs starting from Rs. 15,000 per month. It is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 89,999.

