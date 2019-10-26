Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Poco F1, Vivo Z1 Pro, Realme 5, Google Pixel 3a, Samsung Galaxy S9, iPhone 7 Plus, and several other smartphones have received discounts during the latest Festive Bonanza sale on Flipkart. The four-day long sale, which is live until Tuesday, October 29, also brings prepaid discount offers on popular models such as Samsung Galaxy A50, Realme X, and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom among others. Flipkart is additionally offering exchange discounts on various smartphones. Further, there are deals and offers on smartphone accessories such as back covers and screen protectors. The new sale notably comes just after Flipkart concluded the last round of its Big Diwali sale.

Flipkart through a dedicated microsite has highlighted discounts and offers on various smartphones under its Festive Bonanza sale. The Redmi Note 7S starts at Rs. 8,999, down from its regular starting price of Rs. 10,999. Similarly, the Realme 5 is available with a starting price of Rs. 8,999. The handset normally starts at Rs. 9,999.

The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India has also been discounted from Rs. 14,990 to as low as Rs. 12,990. Similarly, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is on sale with an initial price of Rs. 11,999, down from Rs. 13,999. The Oppo F11 Pro, which generally starts at Rs. 19,990, is available on sale at Rs. 15,990. The Redmi 7A also carries a discounted initial price of Rs. 5,299, down from 5,999.

If you're not looking for a budget phone, the Flipkart sale also offers the Redmi K20 with a starting price of Rs. 19,999, down from Rs. 21,999. Likewise, the Redmi K20 Pro is available with an initial price of Rs. 24,999. The smartphone normally retails starting at Rs. 27,999.

The Poco F1, which is one of the highly popular mid-range smartphones in the Indian market, is available with a starting price of Rs. 14,999, down from its regular base price of Rs. 18,999. The Vivo V15 is also on sale at Rs. 15,990, down from Rs. 19,990.

Flipkart has also listed the Google Pixel 3 with a starting price of Rs. 42,999 and the Google Pixel 3a from Rs. 29,999. The Pixel 3 normally retails at around Rs. 53,000, whereas the Pixel 3a was launched earlier this year with a starting price of Rs. 39,999.

There are also discounts on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus that are on sale with a starting price of Rs. 26,999. Likewise, the Samsung Galaxy S9 has received a discounted price of Rs. 29,999, while the Samsung Galaxy S9+ is available at Rs. 34,999. The Samsung Galaxy A50 that normally starts at Rs. 18,490 is available on the Flipkart sale at Rs. 16,999. Gamers can also avail a Rs. 10,000 discount on the Black Shark 2 that is on sale with a starting price of Rs. 29,999.

Smartphone Model Sale Starting Price (Rs.) Regular Starting Price (Rs.) Redmi Note 7S 8,999 10,999 Redmi Note 7 Pro 11,999 13,999 Realme 5 8,999 9,999 Vivo Z1 Pro 12,990 14,990 Redmi K20 19,999 21,999 Redmi K20 Pro 24,999 27,999 Poco F1 14,999 18,999 Oppo F11 Pro 15,990 19,990 Vivo V15 15,990 19,990 Google Pixel 3a 29,999 39,999 Samsung Galaxy A50 16,999 18,490 Black Shark 2 29,999 39,999

Smartphone models such as the Realme X, Realme C2, Realme 3, Motorola One Action, and Lenovo A6 Note are available with an additional 10 percent discount. Flipkart is also offering exchange discounts worth up to Rs. 3,000 on handsets such as the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and Nokia 7.2.

Flipkart has partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer 10 percent instant discount for customers purchasing the listed smartphones during the Festive Bonanza sale using SBI cards.

