Flipkart has kicked off its ‘Electronics Sale' to offer deals, discounts, and offers on a list of smartphones. The five-day sale, which lasts until May 21, brings discounts on models such as Samsung Galaxy F62 and Galaxy F41, as well as the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. There are also prepaid discounts on phones including the Realme C25, Poco X3, Oppo A53, and the Redmi Note 9. The Flipkart sale also brings bank offers on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 12 Pro.

Flipkart sale discounts on mobile phones

Under the ‘Electronics Sale' that is now live, Flipkart is offering the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G at a starting price of Rs. 15,499, down from Rs. 16,999. The Samsung Galaxy F62 is also on discount and is listed at Rs. 17,999. The phone was launched at Rs. 23,999. Further, the Flipkart sale has brought the Samsung Galaxy F41 to Rs. 12,999, down from Rs. 14,499.

There are also discounts on older phones such as Google Pixel 4a, LG Wing, and iQoo 3. The sale also offers discounted prices on phones such as the Realme X3 SuperZoom, iPhone XR, iPhone SE, Motorola Razr (2019), and Oppo F17 Pro.

Flipkart sale prepaid discounts on mobile phones

In addition to regular discounts, the Flipkart sale if offering discounts on Poco X3, Poco X3 Pro, Oppo A53 2020, and Asus ROG Phone 5 on their prepaid orders. There are also prepaid discounts on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 12 Pro.

Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer up to 12 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions. Customers are also provided with no-cost EMIs and exchange offers.

