Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart 'Electronics Sale' Live: Discounts on Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy F62, Other Smartphones

Flipkart 'Electronics Sale' Live: Discounts on Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy F62, Other Smartphones

Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer up to 12 percent instant discount.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 May 2021 14:42 IST
Flipkart 'Electronics Sale' Live: Discounts on Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy F62, Other Smartphones

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart is hosting the ‘Electronics Sale’ until May 21

Highlights
  • Flipkart offering deals and discounts on various phones
  • Samsung Galaxy F62 and Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G have got discounts
  • iPhone 12 models are also available with bank offers during the sale

Flipkart has kicked off its ‘Electronics Sale' to offer deals, discounts, and offers on a list of smartphones. The five-day sale, which lasts until May 21, brings discounts on models such as Samsung Galaxy F62 and Galaxy F41, as well as the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. There are also prepaid discounts on phones including the Realme C25, Poco X3, Oppo A53, and the Redmi Note 9. The Flipkart sale also brings bank offers on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 12 Pro.

Flipkart sale discounts on mobile phones

Under the ‘Electronics Sale' that is now live, Flipkart is offering the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G at a starting price of Rs. 15,499, down from Rs. 16,999. The Samsung Galaxy F62 is also on discount and is listed at Rs. 17,999. The phone was launched at Rs. 23,999. Further, the Flipkart sale has brought the Samsung Galaxy F41 to Rs. 12,999, down from Rs. 14,499.

There are also discounts on older phones such as Google Pixel 4a, LG Wing, and iQoo 3. The sale also offers discounted prices on phones such as the Realme X3 SuperZoom, iPhone XR, iPhone SE, Motorola Razr (2019), and Oppo F17 Pro.

Flipkart sale prepaid discounts on mobile phones

In addition to regular discounts, the Flipkart sale if offering discounts on Poco X3, Poco X3 Pro, Oppo A53 2020, and Asus ROG Phone 5 on their prepaid orders. There are also prepaid discounts on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 12 Pro.

Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer up to 12 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions. Customers are also provided with no-cost EMIs and exchange offers.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Snappy overall performance
  • 120Hz display
  • Bad
  • Bland design
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Bloatware can be annoying
Read detailed Realme Narzo 30 Pro review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Marathon battery life
  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some stock apps
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Slow charging relative to battery size
  • Missing segment-staple features
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy F62 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart Electronics Sale, Flipkart sale, Flipkart, Samsung Galaxy F41, Samsung Galaxy F62, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme C25, iPhone 12
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, HomePod, and HomePod mini Can’t Play Lossless Audio via Apple Music: Report

Related Stories

Flipkart 'Electronics Sale' Live: Discounts on Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy F62, Other Smartphones
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ESA Signs Contract for Prometheus Ultra-Low Cost Reusable Rocket
  2. PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre-Registrations
  3. Snap to Cut Emissions, Achieves Carbon Neutrality in New Climate Strategy
  4. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  5. Microsoft Teams Gets Personal Features With Free 24-Hour Video Calls
  6. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  7. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  8. Pune Boy Creates Stunning Image of Moon From 55,000 Images: See Here
  9. Xiaomi Joins Poco, Vivo in Extending Device Warranties in India
  10. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vi Makes Rs. 49 Plan Free for Low-Income Users, Offers Double Talktime With Rs. 79 Plan Under COVID-19 Relief
  2. Hugo Barra Is Leaving Facebook to Enter Healthcare Tech Space Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  3. Clubhouse Android Beta Coming to India, Rest of the World on May 21
  4. COVID-19 Vaccination: Government Begins Conducting Survey to Confirm Status Over Calls From 1921
  5. Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Specifications Tipped via Geekbench; 5G Variant Allegedly Reaches on FCC
  6. Apple Supplier Foxconn to Team Up With Stellantis to Make Car Connectivity Tech
  7. ESA Signs Contract for Prometheus Ultra-Low Cost Reusable Rocket
  8. Realme Narzo 30 With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. 'Charlie Bit My Finger' Video to Be Auctioned as NFT Before Getting Deleted From YouTube Forever
  10. Oppo Extends Warranty in India Till June 30 Amidst COVID-19 Lockdowns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com