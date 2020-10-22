Flipkart has announced its Dussehra Specials sale right after the end of the Big Billion Days sale. This new sale has begun from today and will go on till October 28. With Amazon announcing that its Great Indian Festival sale will go on for a full month, it's not surprising that Flipkart has announced back-to-back sales. Flipkart has listed great deals on smartphones with no-cost EMI options, exchange discounts, and complete mobile protection. For this sale, the e-commerce giant has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Bank and HSBC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to its customers. Phones like the Realme C3, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Pro and the Redmi 8A Dual are listed with price cuts.

Flipkart is also offering the 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 11 Pro at Rs. 79,999 as a part of its Dussehra sale. This brings a discount of Rs. 26,601 over the official starting price of the iPhone 11 Pro that comes at Rs. 1,06,600. It is also offering no-cost EMI options starting from Rs.17,767.

The affordable iPhone SE (2020) is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999 for the base 64GB model, a huge discount of Rs. 7,501 on the official price of Rs. 42,500. Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering a no-cost EMI discount of Rs. 4,334 per month on the phone. The iPhone SE 2020 128GB is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 39,999.

Coming to phones apart from Apple, the Realme C3 is listed with a Rs. 1,000 discount on Flipkart and is available for Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model and Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. It is available in Volcano Grey and Frozen Blue colour options.

The Poco M2 also sees a price cut of Rs. 1,000 during the Dussehra Specials sale and it is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 11,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model instead of its original price of Rs. 12,499. The 6GB + 64GB model is listed for Rs. 10,499 i.e. a discount of Rs. 500, but a user will get Rs. 1,000 off on prepaid purchases. For these users, the base model is priced at Rs. 9,999.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is also listed with a Rs. 1,000 off on prepaid purchased or exchange discounts. For these buyers, the phone will be priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model and Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

Redmi 8A Dual is also listed with a Rs. 500 discount on Flipkart and the 2GB + 32GB model priced at Rs. 6,999. It is otherwise priced at Rs. 7,499 in India. If you're looking at a premium model, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ is listed for Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option with a no-cost EMI of Rs. 5,556 per month. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is listed for Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model with a no-cost EMI option of Rs. 6,667 per month.

