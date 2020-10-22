Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart Dussehra Specials Sale Begins: Price Cut on iPhone 11 Pro, Realme C3, Poco M2, More

Flipkart Dussehra Specials Sale Begins: Price Cut on iPhone 11 Pro, Realme C3, Poco M2, More

The iPhone 11 Pro base model is up for grab at a discount of Rs. Rs. 26,601.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 October 2020 11:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Dussehra Specials Sale Begins: Price Cut on iPhone 11 Pro, Realme C3, Poco M2, More

Flipkart has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Bank to offer 10 percent discount

Highlights
  • iPhone SE (2020) is listed with a discount of Rs. 7,501
  • Realme C3 is up for grabs for just Rs. 7,999 in the sale
  • Flipkart Dussehra Specials sale is offering varied no-cost EMI options

Flipkart has announced its Dussehra Specials sale right after the end of the Big Billion Days sale. This new sale has begun from today and will go on till October 28. With Amazon announcing that its Great Indian Festival sale will go on for a full month, it's not surprising that Flipkart has announced back-to-back sales. Flipkart has listed great deals on smartphones with no-cost EMI options, exchange discounts, and complete mobile protection. For this sale, the e-commerce giant has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Bank and HSBC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to its customers. Phones like the Realme C3, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Pro and the Redmi 8A Dual are listed with price cuts.

Flipkart is also offering the 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 11 Pro at Rs. 79,999 as a part of its Dussehra sale. This brings a discount of Rs. 26,601 over the official starting price of the iPhone 11 Pro that comes at Rs. 1,06,600. It is also offering no-cost EMI options starting from Rs.17,767.

The affordable iPhone SE (2020) is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999 for the base 64GB model, a huge discount of Rs. 7,501 on the official price of Rs. 42,500. Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering a no-cost EMI discount of Rs. 4,334 per month on the phone. The iPhone SE 2020 128GB is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 39,999.

Coming to phones apart from Apple, the Realme C3 is listed with a Rs. 1,000 discount on Flipkart and is available for Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model and Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. It is available in Volcano Grey and Frozen Blue colour options.

The Poco M2 also sees a price cut of Rs. 1,000 during the Dussehra Specials sale and it is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 11,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model instead of its original price of Rs. 12,499. The 6GB + 64GB model is listed for Rs. 10,499 i.e. a discount of Rs. 500, but a user will get Rs. 1,000 off on prepaid purchases. For these users, the base model is priced at Rs. 9,999.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is also listed with a Rs. 1,000 off on prepaid purchased or exchange discounts. For these buyers, the phone will be priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model and Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

Redmi 8A Dual is also listed with a Rs. 500 discount on Flipkart and the 2GB + 32GB model priced at Rs. 6,999. It is otherwise priced at Rs. 7,499 in India. If you're looking at a premium model, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ is listed for Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option with a no-cost EMI of Rs. 5,556 per month. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is listed for Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model with a no-cost EMI option of Rs. 6,667 per month.

To see all the mobile deals in the sale, head to Flipkart's dedicated mobile page.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Bundled charger is really fast
  • Bad
  • Camera Scene Optimiser needs tweaks
  • Size and weight could be issues for some users
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1440x3040 pixels
iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern processor
  • Slim, light, easy to use
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Regular iOS updates likely for many years
  • Bad
  • Dated looks and small screen
  • Single rear camera
  • Average battery life
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2020) review
Display 4.70-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 13
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Realme C3

Realme C3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Lacks fast charging
Read detailed Realme C3 review
Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Super-fast 65W charging
  • 90Hz display
  • Bad
  • Mediocre low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme Narzo 20 Pro review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium construction quality
  • Excellent display
  • Lean, feature-rich UI
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Great app and gaming performance
  • Day-long battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Bland design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Dussehra Specials, Flipkart Dussehra Specials Sale, Flipkart Mobile Deals, Realme C3, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 11 Pro, Redmi 8A Dual
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Redmi K30S May Have Been Teased by the Company, Tipped to Be Cheaper Than Redmi K30 Ultra

Related Stories

Flipkart Dussehra Specials Sale Begins: Price Cut on iPhone 11 Pro, Realme C3, Poco M2, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A33 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Netflix to Offer Free Service for a Weekend, Starting in India
  3. Vivo V20 Pro to Launch in India Towards the End of November: CEO
  4. OnePlus 9 Could Be Launched in Just Six Months
  5. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  6. Flipkart Dussehra Specials Sale Begins: Top Deals on Mobiles
  7. Lenovo Yoga 13s Series, Lenovo Yoga 14s, Lenovo Yoga 14c Laptops Launched
  8. Huawei Mate 40 Details Suggested by an Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch
  9. Watch the Trailer for Mirzapur Season 2, Out in October
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers Available on Last Day
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Workspace is Introducing Add-ons for Google Docs, Sheets, Slides
  2. Apple TV Remote App Removed From App Store, but It’s Not Like You Really Need It Anymore
  3. Facebook Dating Launched in 32 European Countries Following February Delay
  4. Flipkart Dussehra Specials Sale Begins: Price Cut on iPhone 11 Pro, Realme C3, Poco M2, More
  5. Redmi K30S May Have Been Teased by the Company, Tipped to Be Cheaper Than Redmi K30 Ultra
  6. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Sent Asteroid Rubble Flying in Successful Sample Grab
  7. Huawei Mate 40 Pro Price, Specifications Briefly Surface on Amazon; Release Apparently Set for November 9
  8. Airbnb Hires Former Apple Designer Jony Ive's Firm LoveFrom for Multi-Year Partnership
  9. PayPal to Allow Customers to Hold Bitcoin, More Cryptocurrencies in Online Wallet
  10. Quibi Streaming Service Shutting Down Just Months After Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com