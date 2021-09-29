Technology News
Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals Sale Goes Live Ahead of Big Billion Days: Price Cut on iPhone SE (2020), More

The iPhone SE (2020) is listed for a discounted price starting at Rs. 25,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 September 2021 14:21 IST
Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals Sale Goes Live Ahead of Big Billion Days: Price Cut on iPhone SE (2020), More

Flipkart is offering assured cashback on Paytm wallet and UPI transactions

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 4a is priced starting at Rs. 25,999
  • Poco X3 Pro is listed with a Rs. 2,000 price cut
  • Realme 8i is listed on Flipkart with Rs. 1,000 price cut

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is all set to begin on October 3. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce site has listed a few ‘Curtain Raiser Deals' that allows users to shop at sale prices even before the Big Billion Days sale begins. The Google Pixel 4a, iPhone SE (2020), and the Poco X3 Pro phones are up for grabs at a discounted price and even the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is listed with offers and discounts. Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer up to 10 percent instant discount. It is also is offering assured cashback on Paytm wallet and UPI transactions.

The ‘Curtain Raiser Deals' sale essentially offers Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals ahead of time. The e-commerce site has listed the iPhone SE (2020) for a discounted price of Rs. 25,999 for the base 64GB storage model and Rs. 30,999 for the 128GB storage option. The 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 40,999. Flipkart has listed 10 percent discount on several bank offers.

Even the Google Pixel 4a is listed for the same Rs. 25,999 but it comes with 128GB of on-board storage. Bank and exchange offers are also listed. Poco X3 Pro is listed with Rs. 2,000 off and is up for grabs for Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Realme 8i is up for grabs on Flipkart for a Rs. 1,000 discount and is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration that is priced currently at Rs. 14,999.

Flipkart has also listed up to 80 percent off on electronics like tablets, laptops, and headphones. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ WI-Fi only variant is listed on Flipkart at a discounted price starting at Rs. 54,999. The tablet is listed with bank offers, exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI options. To see all the deals, head to this dedicated microsite on Flipkart.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern processor
  • Slim, light, easy to use
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Regular iOS updates likely for many years
  • Bad
  • Dated looks and small screen
  • Single rear camera
  • Average battery life
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2020) review
Display 4.70-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 13
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable camera performance
  • Lean software with guaranteed updates
  • Stereo speakers
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Light, built well
  • Bad
  • Relatively low battery capacity
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed Google Pixel 4a review
Display 5.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3140mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Poco X3 Pro

Poco X3 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance in benchmarks
  • IP53 rating
  • Good battery life
  • 120Hz display
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Promotional content in MIUI 12
Read detailed Poco X3 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart Curtain Raiser DEals, flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart, iPhone SE 2020, Google Pixel 4a, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, Poco X3 PRo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Echo Show 15 With Wall-Mounted Design Launched, Amazon Glow Arrives for Kids
Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals Sale Goes Live Ahead of Big Billion Days: Price Cut on iPhone SE (2020), More
Comment
