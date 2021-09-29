Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is all set to begin on October 3. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce site has listed a few ‘Curtain Raiser Deals' that allows users to shop at sale prices even before the Big Billion Days sale begins. The Google Pixel 4a, iPhone SE (2020), and the Poco X3 Pro phones are up for grabs at a discounted price and even the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is listed with offers and discounts. Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer up to 10 percent instant discount. It is also is offering assured cashback on Paytm wallet and UPI transactions.

The ‘Curtain Raiser Deals' sale essentially offers Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals ahead of time. The e-commerce site has listed the iPhone SE (2020) for a discounted price of Rs. 25,999 for the base 64GB storage model and Rs. 30,999 for the 128GB storage option. The 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 40,999. Flipkart has listed 10 percent discount on several bank offers.

Even the Google Pixel 4a is listed for the same Rs. 25,999 but it comes with 128GB of on-board storage. Bank and exchange offers are also listed. Poco X3 Pro is listed with Rs. 2,000 off and is up for grabs for Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Realme 8i is up for grabs on Flipkart for a Rs. 1,000 discount and is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration that is priced currently at Rs. 14,999.

Flipkart has also listed up to 80 percent off on electronics like tablets, laptops, and headphones. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ WI-Fi only variant is listed on Flipkart at a discounted price starting at Rs. 54,999. The tablet is listed with bank offers, exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI options. To see all the deals, head to this dedicated microsite on Flipkart.

