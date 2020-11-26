Flipkart Black Friday sale is underway, and it brings impressive discounts on several Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Samsung, and other smartphone brands. The sale will last till November 30, when the Motorola Moto G 5G is slated to launch on the day. Among other offers, Samsung Galaxy S20+ is on sale once again and comes with Flipkart's smart upgrade option. LG G8X is on sale as well, along with Galaxy Note 10+, Oppo F15, Motorola Razr, and more. SBI credit card holders can get five percent cashback on EMI transactions.

Flipkart Black Friday sale will last for five days, wrapping up on November 30. During the sale, interested shoppers can pick up the 6GB + 64GB storage variant of Realme Narzo 20 Pro for Rs. 13,999. Poco M2 starts at Rs. 9,999. Samsung Galaxy F41 is priced at Rs. 15,499 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model, marking a Rs. 500 discount.

iPhone SE (2020) base model with 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 32,999, about Rs. 7,000 less from the Rs. 39,900 pricing as per the Apple India store. Also, iPhone XR is discounted to Rs. 38,999 for the base 64GB storage variant that typically costs Rs. 47,900. Motorola G9 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 9,999, marking a Rs. 2,500 discount from its original price.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is going for Rs. 49,999 and there are no-cost EMI plans as well. Customers can also purchase the phone at just Rs. 35,498 with Flipkart's Smart Upgrade option. Similarly, the Galaxy Note 10+ with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage can be purchased for Rs. 54,999, or Rs. 38,998 with Smart Upgrade.

Oppo F15 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is being offered at Rs. 14,990, marking a Rs. 2,000 discount. Samsung's Galaxy A70s is going for Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. This variant recently received a Rs. 3,000 price cut in India and went from Rs. 28,999 to Rs. 25,999. The phone's 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 25,999 instead of the original price tag of Rs. 27,999.

LG G8X with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage has received a significant discount, going from Rs. 70,000 down to Rs. 27,990. Motorola Razr (2019) can be purchased at Rs. 74,999 and it comes with no-cost EMI options as well.

Moto G 5G will be launching on November 30, at 12pm (noon), the last day of the sale. The pricing for the phone has not been revealed as of yet.

Realme Days sale

Realme is also hosting a sale on its website now that started on November 23 and will last till November 30, although the company isn't calling this a Black Friday sale even if the dates do overlap. Customers who shop at the Realme store will get deals on Realme X50 Pro which is currently going for Rs. 34,999 which gets you the 8GB + 128GB variant. Realme Buds Air Neo are discounted by Rs. 800 and are available for Rs. 2,199. The Realme Smart Cam 360 is discounted by Rs. 500 and is on sale for Rs. 2,499. Realme Watch is priced at Rs. 2,999 which is a Rs. 1,000 discount. Realme Buds Q TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 1,599 and the Realme Buds Air Pro is on sale for Rs. 4,499.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.