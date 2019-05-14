Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale kicks off tonight with offers on a large selection of mobile phones and electronics. Xiaomi India has teamed up with Flipkart to offer its products at discounted prices during the sale. The sale will go live early at 8pm for Flipkart Plus members while everyone else will be able to access all the deals starting 12am midnight on May 15.

Ahead of the sale, Xiaomi India has revealed some of the deals and offers that will be available during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale this week.

Xiaomi's Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43 will go on sale for the first time during the Big Shopping Days sale. The TV will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999). The sale will also include deals on a bunch of Xiaomi's smartphones in India.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (4GB, 64GB) will be available at a low price of Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,499) while the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant will be down to Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 10,499). Flipkart will also offer a discount of Rs. 1,000 on both variants of the Redmi 6, bringing down its starting price too as low as Rs. 6,999.

Redmi Note 6 Pro will also receive a discount of Rs. 2,000 during the Big Shopping Days sale, bringing down the price of its 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant to Rs. 13,999 from its usual selling price of Rs. 15,999. Flipkart will also offer an extra exchange value worth Rs. 1,000 on exchanging an old smartphone with the purchase.

Two variants of the Poco F1 will receive discounts worth Rs. 3,000. These include the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variants and the Kevlar edition. There's no flat discount on the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant but Flipkart will offer an extra Rs. 2,000 in exchange value during the sale.

As for Xiaomi's LED TVs in India, the Big Shopping Days sale will feature a discount worth Rs. 3,000 on the Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55. Those opting for the Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55 will be eligible for an extra exchange value of Rs. 3,000 on older TVs.

Xiaomi's Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p will also receive a discount worth Rs. 200, bringing down the effective price to Rs. 1,799 from the normal selling price of Rs. 1,999.

All these deals will go live at 8pm tonight for Flipkart Plus members. Other Flipkart customers will have to wait until midnight when the sale will be live for everyone.