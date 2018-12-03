Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Starts December 6: Mobile Deals Previewed

Flipkart is back with its Big Shopping Days sale from December 6 to December 8 later this week. The three-day Flipkart sale will see heavy discounts on smartphone, electronics, and other categories. The e-commerce giant has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to its debit and credit card holders. This discount is also applicable on EMI transactions along with no cost EMI options also available. Alongside discounts and offers, Flipkart is also offering mobile buyback guarantee and complete damage protection for smartphones at Rs. 99, No Cost EMI options from Bajaj Finserv and other banks, debit card EMI options, and exchange offers on mobile phones. Smartphones like the Poco F1, Google Pixel 2 XL, Realme C1, Asus ZenFone Lite L1, Honor 9N, Redmi Note 6 Pro, and many more are listed with discounts and offers.

Xiaomi Poco F1 will see price cuts in all variants during the Flipkart sale. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 19,999 instead of the original price of Rs. 20,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be made available for Rs. 21,999 instead of Rs. 23,999. Similarly, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will be made available for Rs. 25,999 instead of Rs. 29,999.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus will see its price reduced by Rs. 1,000, and will be available for Rs. 9,999 (original price Rs. 10,999). The Realme C1 will see a Rs. 500 price cut, and will be sold at Rs. 7,499. Similarly, the Motorola One Power will see a price cut of Rs. 1,000, and will be sold at Rs. 14,999 on Flipkart during the sale period. The Infinix Note 5 will see a price cut of Rs. 2,000 at least with price starting at Rs. 7,999.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro flash sales will be conducted every day at 12 noon IST during the three-day Flipkart sale period. The Asus ZenFone Lite L1 flash sale will also be conducted on December 6 at 12 noon IST, and the smartphone will be available at a Rs. 2,000 discount, with the price at Rs. 4,999 only. Flipkart is also offering complete damage protection at just Rs. 9 with the purchase of this phone.

Flipkart will also list the Pixel 2 XL 64GB variant at Rs. 39,999 during the sale period. Other phones with discounts and offers include the Vivo V9 Youth, Lenovo A5, Lenovo K9, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Vivo V9 Pro, Honor 7A, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Asus ZenFone 5Z, and many more. You can see all the smartphone deals here.

Apart from smartphones, the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale will also offer up to 70 percent off on TVs and Home appliances, and up to 80 percent off on electronics like laptops, camera, audio accessories, and more. There's 40 to 80 percent off on fashion, and home furniture, and up to 80 percent off on beauty, toys, sports, books, and more.

Flipkart will also host rush hour on December 6 with extra discounts on products till 2am IST, extra 10 percent discount on clothing, home essentials, electronic accessories, and more every eight hours, and its offering 10 percent off on select three products purchases, and 15 percent off on select four product purchases. It's also launched a game zone where users can win Flipkart Gift vouchers. You can see all the expected deals in the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale here.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.