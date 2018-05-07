Just last week, Flipkart announced that the Big Shopping Days sale is starting from May 13 and will go on till May 16. The four-day Flipkart sale is set to offer discounts and deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other gadgets. Detailing a bit more on what it is set to offer, Flipkart has listed a glimpse on all the price cuts and discounts. The most notable announcement is that the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are going to see massive price drops. Furthermore, the e-commerce site has partnered with HDFC Bank to give its customers a 10 percent Instant Discount on credit and debit card transactions, including EMI transactions as well.

So much so, that the Pixel 2 which is currently priced in the market around Rs. 50,000, will be made available for as low as Rs. 34,999. The e-tailer will also make the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt available for Rs. 10,900, instead of its market price of Rs. 17,900. Flipkart promises to detail more offers on mobile phones as the sale days near.

There's up to Rs. 37,000 discount on gaming laptops, and headphone accessories are going to be available with discounts up to 75 percent. Google Chromecast, the iPad Pro 64GB, are going to see price drops as well, whereas power banks are going to be made available for as low as Rs. 499. As the tradition goes, there will also be a few smartphone launches during those days, where the purchase will be Flipkart-exclusive with lucrative offers during the sale period. Notably, the Honor 10 is launching on May 15 on Flipkart.

In the wearable segment, the Apple Watch Series 3, Misfit Vapor, and the Mi Band 2 will all see price drops as well. The Xbox and the PS4 range will also be made available at discounted prices. Blaunpunkt Wireless Dolby Soundbars are going to see a massive price drop as well, and will be made available from Rs. 9,999 (originally priced Rs. 24,990). All electronic products will have offers like No Cost EMI, Buyback Guarantee, and extended warranty.

Apart from gadgets and electronics, clothing, footwear, household appliances, TVs, furniture, and home décor categories will also see discounts and offers listed in the four-day period. There's also going to be a Games Corner this time, where consumers can play and win laptops and mobiles at just Re. 1, along with a chance to get 100 percent cashback on their Big Shopping Days purchase.

The e-commerce brand expects to see six times more growth in sales during the four days in the mobiles and large appliances category. To make the most of the offers during the sale, ensure that you register on Flipkart and fill in your address and payment details beforehand.

