Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2020 Sale Kicks Off From March 19: All the Top Offers Revealed So Far

Big Shopping Days sale is back on Flipkart this week with a large number of deals and offers.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 16 March 2020 12:46 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale will kick off from March 19

Highlights
  • Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale promises 'lowest' prices on mobiles
  • The four-day sale will offer deals on TVs, wearables, speakers, more
  • SBI credit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount

Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale is making a comeback this week. The Walmart-owned online marketplace will run its Big Shopping Days 2020 sale from March 19 to March 22. Flipkart's big sale will include discounts and bundled offers on smartphones, laptops, TVs, wearables, speakers, smart home products, and more. Flipkart has tied up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount to SBI credit card users. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has started revealing some of the major offers that will be available during the Big Shopping Days.

Some of the popular mobile phones will be available at their 'lowest prices', according to a teaser page for Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. Redmi Note 7 Pro will be sold at Rs. 11,999 while the Vivo Z1 Pro will be available at Rs. 11,990 during the Big Shopping Days sale this week. Samsung Galaxy S9 will be sold at Rs. 21,999.

The Realme 5 Pro will be available at Rs. 11,999 while the Samsung Galaxy A50 will be sold at Rs. 12,999 alongside a bunch of bundled offers. Apple's iPhone XS 64GB will be down to Rs. 52,999 during this week's Big Shopping Days sale on Flipkart and will be available with no-cost EMI payment option with select payment methods.

Flipkart will offer a discount worth Rs. 12,000 on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, bringing down the effective price of the smartphone to just Rs. 24,990. The discount will be automatically applied when you select any online payment method during checkout. The Asus 6Z will be sold at Rs. 23,999 and the Google Pixel 3a will be available at Rs. 26,999 (4GB, 64GB) during the Flipkart sale this week.

The Big Shopping Days sale will also feature an exchange offer on the Realme X2 Pro with an additional Rs. 4,000 as an instant discount over the normal exchange value of an old smartphone. The Realme X2 will be sold at Rs. 14,999 during the Flipkart sale while the Vivo U10 budget smartphone will be down to Rs. 7,990 (extra Rs. 1,500 off on prepaid orders).

Besides smartphones, Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale will also feature offers on smart TVs, smart home products, wearables, audio gear, and more. Flipkart is promising up to 80 percent off on a large selection of electronics.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 as we'll bring you the best deals and offers from Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale when it kicks off on March 19.

Flipkart, Big Shopping Days sale, Walmart
Harpreet Singh
