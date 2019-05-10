Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale returns next week with deals and offers on a bunch of products. The Walmart-owned online marketplace will run its Big Shopping Days sale from May 15 to May 19. Starting today, Flipkart has started teasing some of the major upcoming offers on smartphones, laptops, TVs, cameras, speakers, and more. The five-day sale will also include a number of smaller flash sales as well. HDFC Bank debit and credit card users will be eligible for 10 percent instant discount.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days' teaser page promises 'lowest prices ever' on some mobile phones during the sale. According to the page, the Samsung Galaxy J6 will be available at a 'never-before' price. Asus' ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be available at its 'lowest price ever' with prices starting at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999), according to Flipkart.

The iPhone XR and select other iPhone models will also be available with offers during the Big Shopping Days sale. Flipkart will reveal more details about the upcoming discounts on premium smartphones on Saturday.

As a part of the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, the Realme C1 will be available at Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 8,999) and the Oppo K1 (4GB, 64GB) will be available at Rs. 14,490 (MRP Rs. 18,990) along with a no-cost EMI payment offer.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus will be sold at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 13,199) on Flipkart while the Nokia 6.1 Plus (4GB, 64GB) will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999.

Honor's smartphones will also be a part of the Big Shopping Days sale. The Honor 10 Lite (4GB, 64GB) will be available at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) while the Honor 9 Lite will be down to Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999). The Honor 8X will go down to Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999).

Flipkart will also run flash sales for the recently launched Realme 3 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the Realme C2 phones during its Big Billion Days sale. The phones won't come with any flat discounts, but you can make use of the available bundled offers during the sale.

Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale will also offer an additional discount of Rs. 3,000 over the normal exchange value for consumers purchasing the Oppo F11 Pro and the Vivo V15 Pro. If you're buying the Vivo V11 Pro with an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs. 6,000 extra as an additional discount.

In the days leading up to the sale, Flipkart will keep revealing more discounts and offers on smartphones. The online marketplace will also offer no-cost EMI options and discounted buyback policy offers during the sale.

We'll be bringing you the best deals and offers from the Big Shopping Days sale when it goes live next week. Make sure you tune in to Gadgets 360 during next week's sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.