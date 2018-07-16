To take on Amazon Prime Day in India, Flipkart on Monday kicked off its Big Shopping Days. The new sale, which will run until July 19, brings discounts and offers on various smartphones and tablets. It also brings deals on Intel Core i3 and Core i5 powered notebooks and smart TVs. Further, the Bengaluru-based e-commerce giant is offering Google Home and Google Home Mini at an as low price as Rs. 2,449. Customers can also get Google Chromecast 2 with a discounted price of Rs. 2,499. For customers making new orders using an SBI credit card during the Big Shopping Days sale are additionally eligible to get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750.

Flipkart sale offers on mobile phones

Among other offers, Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale brings the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64GB at Rs. 10,900. It was launched at Rs. 16,900 back in April last year. Samsung Galaxy On5, on the other hand, is available at Rs. 5,790 - originally launched at Rs. 8,990. Customers can also pick the Galaxy On Max at Rs. 12,990, which was launched at Rs. 16,900 in July last year. Likewise, the sale includes the Galaxy J3 Pro at Rs. 6,490. It was launched at Rs. 8,490 in April last year.

In addition to key Samsung models, the Big Shopping Days sale on Flipkart offers discounts on other smartphones as well. There is the Mi Mix 2 128GB variant at Rs. 27,999, which recently received a price cut and is available at Rs. 29,999. Similarly, the sale includes the Moto X4 6GB RAM variant at Rs. 17,999, launched at Rs. 24,999 in January. The Flipkart sale also offers the Pixel 2 128GB variant at Rs. 53,999, while its 64GB variant is available at Rs. 52,999. The Pixel 2 was launched in November last year at Rs. 61,000 for the 64GB model and the 128GB model debuted at Rs. 70,000. Additionally, there is the Pixel 2 XL with a starting price of Rs. 63,999 for the 128GB storage variant. The same variant was launched at Rs. 82,000, alongside the Pixel 2 models.

Customers buying the Honor 9i 64GB can leverage the Flipkart sale to buy the handset at Rs. 14,999. It was launched at Rs. 17,999 in October last year. The Big Shopping Days sale also include the Nokia 5 3GB RAM and 16GB storage variant at Rs. 9,999. It received a price drop in February and is officially available at Rs. 12,499. It is worth noting here that apart from the attractive prices, Flipkart is offering exchange offers and No-cost EMI options.

Flipkart sale deals on TVs, laptops, other gadgets

Apart from the discounted smartphones, Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale bring the Google Home Mini at Rs. 2,449 (MRP Rs. 4,499) and Google Home at Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) to counter Amazon Echo Dot and Amazon Echo speakers. The sale also includes the Chromecast 2 at Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 3,399) to rival Amazon Fire TV Stick.

The Flipkart sale additionally includes Core i3 notebooks starting at Rs. 22,990. Further, there are Core i5 notebooks from companies such as Dell and Lenovo starting at Rs. 35,990. Gamers can also take benefit of the Flipkart sale and avail the Asus gaming notebooks starting at Rs. 62,990 (MRP Rs. 69,990). The online marketplace also includes the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Assassin's Creed Origins at Rs. 22,490 (MRP Rs. 30,990).

For customers who are looking for a new smartwatch, the Big Shopping Days sale on Flipkart offers discounted Apple Watch models. There is the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm at Rs. 27,900 (MRP Rs. 34,410), its 38mm variant is starting at Rs. 25,900 (MRP Rs. 31,900).

After smartphones, notebooks, and wearables, Flipkart is offering discounts on Thomson Smart TVs that start at Rs. 12,499 for the 32-inch size variant. The same variant was launched in April at Rs. 13,490. Similarly, the 40-inch Thomson smart TV is available at Rs. 18,499. It was launched at Rs. 19,990. The 55-inch Panasonic full HD Smart LED TV, on the other side, is available at Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 1,04,900). The Flipkart sale is also offering the sixth-generation iPad 32GB Wi-Fi only variant at Rs. 23,900 (MRP Rs. 28,000), while its Wi-Fi + 4G variant is available in 32GB storage at Rs. 36,600 (MRP Rs. 38,600). Apple iPad Pro 64GB Wi-Fi only model is listed at Rs. 61,990 (MRP Rs. 63,500).

