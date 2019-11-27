Flipkart is bringing back its Big Shopping Days Sale to provide deals, discounts, and offers on a range of smartphones, tablets, TVs, and laptops among other product categories. The five-day sale that will begin starting Sunday, December 1, will bring discounted prices of the Realme 5, Samsung Galaxy S9, and Apple iPhone 7. Flipkart claims that it will also offer up to 75 percent discount on TVs and electronic appliances as well as 80 percent discount on laptops and cameras. Further, HDFC Bank customers participating in the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale to offer a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made through HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions.

As per the microsite released by Flipkart, the Big Shopping Days Sale will take place between December 1 and December 5. Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale starting 8pm on Saturday, November 30.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale mobile phone offers

In terms of major offers on mobile phones, the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale by will bring discounts on smartphones such as the Realme 5, Realme X, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Google Pixel 3a, Apple iPhone 7, and Asus 5Z.

Smartphone Regular Starting Price (Rs.) Discounted Price (Rs.) Realme 5 9,999 8,999 Realme X 16,999 15,999 Samsung Galaxy S9 29,999 27,999 Samsung Galaxy S9+ 37,999 34,999 Google Pixel 3a 34,999 29,999 Apple iPhone 7 27,999 24,999 Asus 5Z 16,999 15,999

The Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale will also be prepaid discounts and no-cost EMI options on various smartphones, including the iPhone 11 series.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale discounts on TVs, laptops, and other product categories

Apart from mobile phone offers, the Flipkart sale is touted to bring up to 75 percent discount on TVs and home appliances as well as offer no-cost EMI options and complete protection. There will also be up to 40 percent discount on gaming laptops, up to Rs. 10,000 exchange discount on DSLRs and digital cameras, and up to 70 percent discount on headphones and speakers from brands such as Boat and JBL.

Flipkart is also set to host "Blockbuster Deals" and new offers at 12am, 8am, and 4pm during the Big Shopping Days sale. Similarly, there will be "Rush Hours" until 2am.

Considering the historical records, Amazon India is likely to host its Great Indian Sale to counter the forthcoming Flipkart sale. We can expect some official details around the Amazon sale as well as some attractive offers under the Flipkart sale in the coming days.

