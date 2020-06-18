Vivo Z1x, Apple iPhone 8, Google Pixel 3a, and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 are amongst the smartphones that will be receiving price discounts during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale beginning Tuesday, June 23. The Flipkart sale will also bring discounted prices for models such as the Vivo Nex, iPhone XS, and Oppo A9 (2020). Further, the four-day sale that will last until June 27 will also bring a 10 percent instant discount for HDFC Bank customers. Flipkart will also offer no-cost EMI options and additional exchange discounts on phones including the Motorola Razr (2019).

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale deals, offers

Flipkart has previewed the key deals through a microsite ahead of its Big Saving Days sale. The dedicated listing shows that the Vivo Z1x will be available during the sale with a starting price of Rs. 14,990, down from Rs. 16,990. The iPhone 7 Plus 32GB model will also be available at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999. This is down from Rs. 36,999.

The Google Pixel 3a series will start at Rs. 29,999. This shows a discount of Rs. 1,000 from the existing Rs. 30,999 price tag.

Flipkart has also listed the Oppo A9 (2020) 4GB + 128GB option at Rs. 12,990, down from Rs. 15,990. The Mi Mix 2, on the other hand, will be available at Rs. 14,999. This shows a discount of Rs. 5,000 from the existing Rs. 19,999. Further, the sale will bring the Vivo Nex at Rs. 23,990, down from Rs. 29,990.

The iPhone 8 64GB storage variant will go on sale at Rs. 36,999. This is down from the existing Rs. 38,999 price tag. There will also be no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 6,167 a month. The iPhone 7 32GB option is also getting a discounted price from Rs. 29,499 to Rs. 28,499. Further, the Flipkart sale will bring the iPhone XS 64GB model at Rs. 58,999, down from Rs. 62,999. The Motorola Razr (2019) during the sale will also get an additional exchange discount of Rs. 25,000 and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 5,209 a month.

Flipkart has so far only previewed the major deals. This means that many other phones are likely to receive discounts and offers during the sale next week. Customers will also get a 10 percent instant discount on using HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.