  Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Vivo Z1x, iPhone XS, Google Pixel 3a, Others to Get Price Discounts, More

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Vivo Z1x, iPhone XS, Google Pixel 3a, Others to Get Price Discounts, More

Flipkart has previewed the key deals through a microsite ahead of its upcoming Big Saving Days sale.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 June 2020 12:55 IST
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Vivo Z1x, iPhone XS, Google Pixel 3a, Others to Get Price Discounts, More

Flipkart is hosting the Big Saving Days sale for four days between June 23 and June 27

Highlights
  • Vivo Z1x price will be discounted to Rs. 14,990
  • Google Pixel 3a series will carry a starting price of Rs. 29,999
  • Flipkart sale will also bring an instant discount for HDFC Bank customers

Vivo Z1x, Apple iPhone 8, Google Pixel 3a, and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 are amongst the smartphones that will be receiving price discounts during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale beginning Tuesday, June 23. The Flipkart sale will also bring discounted prices for models such as the Vivo Nex, iPhone XS, and Oppo A9 (2020). Further, the four-day sale that will last until June 27 will also bring a 10 percent instant discount for HDFC Bank customers. Flipkart will also offer no-cost EMI options and additional exchange discounts on phones including the Motorola Razr (2019).

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale deals, offers

Flipkart has previewed the key deals through a microsite ahead of its Big Saving Days sale. The dedicated listing shows that the Vivo Z1x will be available during the sale with a starting price of Rs. 14,990, down from Rs. 16,990. The iPhone 7 Plus 32GB model will also be available at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999. This is down from Rs. 36,999.

The Google Pixel 3a series will start at Rs. 29,999. This shows a discount of Rs. 1,000 from the existing Rs. 30,999 price tag.

Flipkart has also listed the Oppo A9 (2020) 4GB + 128GB option at Rs. 12,990, down from Rs. 15,990. The Mi Mix 2, on the other hand, will be available at Rs. 14,999. This shows a discount of Rs. 5,000 from the existing Rs. 19,999. Further, the sale will bring the Vivo Nex at Rs. 23,990, down from Rs. 29,990.

The iPhone 8 64GB storage variant will go on sale at Rs. 36,999. This is down from the existing Rs. 38,999 price tag. There will also be no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 6,167 a month. The iPhone 7 32GB option is also getting a discounted price from Rs. 29,499 to Rs. 28,499. Further, the Flipkart sale will bring the iPhone XS 64GB model at Rs. 58,999, down from Rs. 62,999. The Motorola Razr (2019) during the sale will also get an additional exchange discount of Rs. 25,000 and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 5,209 a month.

Flipkart has so far only previewed the major deals. This means that many other phones are likely to receive discounts and offers during the sale next week. Customers will also get a 10 percent instant discount on using HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Z1x

Vivo Z1x

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Great battery life
  • Rapid fast charging
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Poor night mode
  • Funtouch OS needs refinement
  • No expandable storage
Read detailed Vivo Z1x review
Display 6.38-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Dual camera
  • Excellent battery life
  • Improved cameras
  • iOS 10, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance not best in class
  • Expensive
  • Ungainly
Read detailed Apple iPhone 7 Plus review
Display 5.50-inch
Processor Apple A10 Fusion
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 2900mAh
OS iOS 10
Resolution 1080x1920 pixels
Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good cameras
  • Good software features
  • Guaranteed updates for three years
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Weak processor and low storage for the price
Read detailed Google Pixel 3a review
Display 5.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2220 pixels
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Head-turning design
  • Good display and performance
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing cameras
  • Awkward placement of selfie camera
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 review
Display 5.99-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3400mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2160 pixels
Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Superb display
  • Dual SIM support is finally an option
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XS review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Apple A12 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 12
Resolution 1125x2436 pixels
Vivo Z1x, Apple iPhone 8, Google Pixel 3a, Google Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3a, Oppo A9 2020, Mi Mix 2, Vivo Nex, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone XS, Motorola Razr, Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, Flipkart sale, Flipkart
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Poco India GM Takes Jab at Upcoming Realme X3 SuperZoom, Gets Called Out by Fans of Both Brands
Google Chrome Spyware Extensions Downloaded 32 Million Times, Let Users Be Spied On: Researchers

