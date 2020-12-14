Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Offers Deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy F41, More Smartphones

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Offers Deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy F41, More Smartphones

Flipkart Big Savings Days sale will start on December 18 and go on till December 22.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 14 December 2020 11:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Offers Deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy F41, More Smartphones

iPhone XR will be available at Rs. 38,999 onwards during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Highlights
  • Prime members will be granted early access to Flipkart Big Saving Days
  • Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be priced at Rs. 13,999
  • Oppo Reno 2F will be available at f Rs. 15,990 during the sale

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is all set to begin on Friday, December 18. The sale will go on till Tuesday, December 22, and offers deals, discounts, and offers on a wide range of smartphones. Apple iPhone XR, Realme 6, and Samsung Galaxy F41 are among the phones available at discounted prices under Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. The sale also includes offers on SBI cards and up to 10 percent discount. Prime members will be granted early access to the sale; it will begin a day earlier on December 17, 12pm (noon) onwards, for them.

According to a special page created by Flipkart for the sale, Realme 6 variants offering up to 8GB RAM will be priced at Rs. 12,999 during the sale. After a recent price drop, Realme 6 8GB + 128GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 16,999. Realme Narzo 20 Pro, meanwhile, will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 13,999, and Realme 6i at the price of Rs. 11,999.

Samsung Galaxy F41 6GB + 128GB storage variant will be priced at Rs. 15,499 during the sale and customers can get up to Rs. 1,000 off on exchange. iPhone XR will be available from Rs. 38,999 onwards, with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 6,500 per month. The premium phone is priced at Rs. 44,900 for the 64GB variant and Rs. 49,900 for the 128GB variant on Flipkart, outside of the sale.

Oppo Reno 2F 6GB + 256GB storage variant will be offered at the discounted price of Rs. 15,990 during the sale, while Oppo F15 4GB + 128GB storage variant will be offered at Rs. 14,990. iPhone SE, currently priced at Rs. 35,900 for the 64GB storage configuration, will be priced at Rs. 32,999 during the sale. LG G8X ThinQ with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage will be priced starting Rs. 27,990 during the sale.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Dual SIM is finally an option
  • Great battery life
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XR review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A12 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2942mAh
OS iOS 12
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Realme 6

Realme 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Impressive performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Realme 6 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
LG G8X ThinQ

LG G8X ThinQ

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Dual-screen accessory is included
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean software
  • Great overall performance
  • Bad
  • Iffy in-display fingerprint scanner
  • Charging isn’t very quick
Read detailed LG G8X ThinQ review
Display (Primary) 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Big Savings Days, iPhone XR, Realme 6, Samsung Galaxy F41, LG G8X ThinQ, iPhone SE, Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Apple Said to Be Probing if Wistron Facility in India Flouted Supplier Rules Following Violence: Report
The 10 Best Movies of 2020

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Offers Deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy F41, More Smartphones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Mobile Deals: All You Need to Know
  2. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop Coming Soon to India, Flipkart Reveals
  3. OnePlus 9 5G Alleged Live Images Show Phone From Every Angle
  4. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S Teased for India Launch
  5. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Redmi 9 Power Could Come With Quad Rear Cameras
  7. Apple Said to Be Probing if Wistron India Facility Flouted Supplier Rules
  8. Samsung Galaxy M12 Could Launch With Exynos 850 SoC
  9. Cyberpunk 2077: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Oppo Reno 5 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G With 90Hz Displays Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Delays Return to Office Until September 2021, Eyes 'Flexible Work Week': Report
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Offers Deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy F41, More Smartphones
  3. OnePlus 9 5G Live Images Show Phone From Every Angle, Flat Display and Triple Rear Cameras Spotted: Report
  4. Apple Said to Be Probing if Wistron Facility in India Flouted Supplier Rules Following Violence: Report
  5. UK to Build Spacecraft to Chase, Map Comet From Distant Space
  6. Reddit Buys TikTok Rival Dubsmash, to Allow Users to Upload and Stream Short-Form Videos
  7. Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Stricter Corporate, Government Climate Goals at UN Summit
  8. China’s Chang’e 5 Moon Probe Begins Journey Back to Earth
  9. Twitter Says It 'Inadvertently' Limited Engagements on Donald Trump's Flagged Tweets
  10. Samsung to Get Incentives for Setting Up Display Factory in Uttar Pradesh
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com