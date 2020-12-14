Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is all set to begin on Friday, December 18. The sale will go on till Tuesday, December 22, and offers deals, discounts, and offers on a wide range of smartphones. Apple iPhone XR, Realme 6, and Samsung Galaxy F41 are among the phones available at discounted prices under Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. The sale also includes offers on SBI cards and up to 10 percent discount. Prime members will be granted early access to the sale; it will begin a day earlier on December 17, 12pm (noon) onwards, for them.

According to a special page created by Flipkart for the sale, Realme 6 variants offering up to 8GB RAM will be priced at Rs. 12,999 during the sale. After a recent price drop, Realme 6 8GB + 128GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 16,999. Realme Narzo 20 Pro, meanwhile, will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 13,999, and Realme 6i at the price of Rs. 11,999.

Samsung Galaxy F41 6GB + 128GB storage variant will be priced at Rs. 15,499 during the sale and customers can get up to Rs. 1,000 off on exchange. iPhone XR will be available from Rs. 38,999 onwards, with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 6,500 per month. The premium phone is priced at Rs. 44,900 for the 64GB variant and Rs. 49,900 for the 128GB variant on Flipkart, outside of the sale.

Oppo Reno 2F 6GB + 256GB storage variant will be offered at the discounted price of Rs. 15,990 during the sale, while Oppo F15 4GB + 128GB storage variant will be offered at Rs. 14,990. iPhone SE, currently priced at Rs. 35,900 for the 64GB storage configuration, will be priced at Rs. 32,999 during the sale. LG G8X ThinQ with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage will be priced starting Rs. 27,990 during the sale.

