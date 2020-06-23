Technology News
loading
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Brings Offers on Pixel 3a, Vivo Z1x, iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Others

Flipkart sale kicked off for everyone earlier today and will continue through June 27.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 June 2020 12:59 IST
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will end on June 27

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 3a is listed with a Rs. 1,000 discount
  • Mi Mix 2 sees a price cut of Rs. 5,000 during the sale
  • Flipkart has partnered with HDFC to offer instant discounts

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has begun, and the e-commerce giant has listed several offers on smartphones as part of the five-day fest. This includes price cuts and offers on the Vivo Z1x, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, iPhone 11 series, Google Pixel 3a, and more. Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank for the sale and is offering instant 10 percent discount on transactions using HDFC Bank cards, even on EMI transactions. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will end on June 27.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Offers on mobile phones - price cuts

The Google Pixel 3a series is listed with a Rs. 1,000 discount, and its price starts at Rs. 29,999 (instead of Rs. 30,999). The Vivo Z1x is available at a starting price of Rs. 14,990, down from the current price of Rs. 16,990. Another Vivo phone, the Vivo Nex is listed at Rs. 23,990, down from Rs. 29,990 as well.

Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2 sees a Rs. 5,000 price cut, and is listed for Rs. 14,999. The Oppo A9 (2020) 4GB + 128GB option is also priced at Rs. 12,990 in the sale, down from Rs. 15,990. The Motorola Razr (2019) foldable phone during the sale gets an additional exchange discount of Rs. 25,000 and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 5,209 a month. The Redmi K20 series is listed with a Rs. 1,500 HDFC Bank discount, making it effectively available for Rs. 20,499.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Apple offers

The Flipkart sale brings the iPhone XS 64GB model at Rs. 58,999, down from Rs. 62,999. Even the iPhone 7 Plus 32GB model is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999, down from Rs. 36,999.

The iPhone 7 32GB option is also listed at a discounted price from Rs. 29,499 to Rs. 28,499. Lastly, the iPhone 11 series is listed with an instant Rs. 5,000 off, given that the purchase is made using HDFC Bank debit (EMI) or credit cards.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Samsung offers

Flipkart is offering a Rs. 4,000 instant discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite for purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, taking the effective starting price at Rs. 38, 999, instead of Rs. 42,999. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series also gets the HDFC Bank Rs. 4,000 discount, bringing the starting price down to Rs. 66,499.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart Big Saving Days, Flipkart, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, iPhone 11, iPhone Xs, iPhone SE, Vivo Z1x, Redmi K20, Oppo A9
Tasneem Akolawala
Marvel’s Avengers Free on PS5, Xbox Series X if You Upgrade From PS4, Xbox One
China Launches Final Satellite to Complete Beidou Network, Rival to GPS

