Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Mobile Deals Previewed: Rs. 15,000 Price Cut on LG G8X, More Top Offers

The LG G8X will be available for for as low as Rs. 39,990.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 September 2020 12:33 IST
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will end on September 20

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 2F will see a price cut of Rs. 1,000
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G buyers will get Rs. 3,000 off on prepaid transactions
  • iQoo 3 will also offer Rs. 3,000 discount for prepaid buyers

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is all set to begin on September 18. The sale will go on till September 20 and mobile deals have now been previewed ahead of the sale. The LG G8X will be available at a massive discount of Rs. 15,000, and will be up for grabs for as low as Rs. 39,990. Similarly, the Oppo Reno 2F will see a price cut of Rs. 1,000 while the Redmi K20 will see an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on exchange. Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent instant discount for all SBI credit card holders even on EMI transactions.

The LG G8X ThinQ will be offered with a massive discount for all prepaid buyers during the Flipkart sale. LG will offer a price cut of Rs. 15,000 for all prepaid users. The phone is currently priced at Rs. 54,990 for the 6GB + 128GB model, but it will be reduced to Rs. 39,990 for prepaid buyers. Flipkart is offering additional Rs. 3,000 off on the Realme X50 Pro 5G as well, for exchange and prepaid buyers.

The Oppo Reno 2F will see a price cut of Rs. 1,000, and will be listed for Rs. 17,990. The Oppo A9 2020, on the other hand, will see a price cut of Rs. 2,000 and will be listed for Rs. 13,990. The Redmi K20 will also be listed with an additional Rs. 2,000 discount on exchange of old phones.

Similarly, the iQoo 3 will begin from as low as Rs. 31,990 for all prepaid customers. The price of the phone currently starts at Rs. 34,990 for the base 128GB model.

The recently launched Tecno Spark Power 2 Air will go on sale during the deal days on September 20 at 12pm (noon). Several other phones will see price cuts and deals during the sale, and all of them have been previewed by Flipkart on a dedicated page.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
LG G8X ThinQ

LG G8X ThinQ

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Dual-screen accessory is included
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean software
  • Great overall performance
  • Bad
  • Iffy in-display fingerprint scanner
  • Charging isn’t very quick
Read detailed LG G8X ThinQ review
Display (Primary) 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Top-end Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • 5G ready
  • Impressive display and sound quality
  • Extremely quick charging
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video and Night Mode need improvements
  • Relatively heavy and slippery
  • No wireless charging or IP rating
Read detailed Realme X50 Pro 5G review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo A9 2020

Oppo A9 2020

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Primary rear camera takes good photos
  • Good overall performance
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Bulky and awkward to use
  • Two of four rear cameras have almost no purpose
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
  • Pricing is not competitive
Read detailed Oppo A9 2020 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth, lag-free performance
  • Appealing design
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming low-light camera performance
  • Quite slippery
  • No expandable storage
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 review
Display 6.39-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Big Saving Days, Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, LG G8X, Redmi K20, Realme X50 Pro 5G
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Verizon to Acquire Prepaid Mobile Service Tracfone in $6.25 Billion Deal

