Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is all set to begin on September 18. The sale will go on till September 20 and mobile deals have now been previewed ahead of the sale. The LG G8X will be available at a massive discount of Rs. 15,000, and will be up for grabs for as low as Rs. 39,990. Similarly, the Oppo Reno 2F will see a price cut of Rs. 1,000 while the Redmi K20 will see an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on exchange. Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent instant discount for all SBI credit card holders even on EMI transactions.

The LG G8X ThinQ will be offered with a massive discount for all prepaid buyers during the Flipkart sale. LG will offer a price cut of Rs. 15,000 for all prepaid users. The phone is currently priced at Rs. 54,990 for the 6GB + 128GB model, but it will be reduced to Rs. 39,990 for prepaid buyers. Flipkart is offering additional Rs. 3,000 off on the Realme X50 Pro 5G as well, for exchange and prepaid buyers.

The Oppo Reno 2F will see a price cut of Rs. 1,000, and will be listed for Rs. 17,990. The Oppo A9 2020, on the other hand, will see a price cut of Rs. 2,000 and will be listed for Rs. 13,990. The Redmi K20 will also be listed with an additional Rs. 2,000 discount on exchange of old phones.

Similarly, the iQoo 3 will begin from as low as Rs. 31,990 for all prepaid customers. The price of the phone currently starts at Rs. 34,990 for the base 128GB model.

The recently launched Tecno Spark Power 2 Air will go on sale during the deal days on September 20 at 12pm (noon). Several other phones will see price cuts and deals during the sale, and all of them have been previewed by Flipkart on a dedicated page.

