Flipkart has announced that its next iteration of Big Saving Days sale will begin on August 6 this week. The sale will go on for five days and end on August 10. The e-commerce giant has partnered with Citibank and ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount on purchases during the sale. Phones like the iPhone XR, Oppo Reno 2F, iPhone SE, and Redmi K20 Pro will be available with price discounts and deals. The Motorola Razr foldable phone will be available with a discount of as much as Rs. 20,000.

The iPhone XR will be listed for as low as Rs. 44,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. After the GST rate increase on smartphones, the iPhone XR base 64GB storage variant price in India has been revised from Rs. 64,900 to Rs. 68,300. This means an effective discount of more than Rs. 23,000 will be introduced. It could be possible that Flipkart will offer this discount based on multiple deals like bank discount, exchange discount, and more. More details on this deal should be unveiled once the sale is live.

Oppo Reno 2F price is India will also see a decrease from Rs. 23,490 to Rs. 17,990. This is an effective price cut of Rs. 5,500 that has been introduced for the sale. The iPhone SE 2020 will also be priced at Rs. 36,999 in India, down from its starting price of Rs. 42,500. Similarly, the Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be priced at Rs. 22,999, instead of the recently increased Rs. 26,999. This means a price cut of Rs. 4,000 will be applied on the Redmi K20 Pro.

The Motorola Razr (2019) will be available with a Rs. 20,000 discount on prepaid purchases. The phone retails for Rs. 1,24,999. Many other smartphones like the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, iPhone 7 Plus, and the iQOO 3 will also be listed with deals. A dedicated page has gone live ahead of the sale, previewing the main deals, and this should be populated with more details in the future.

