Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is set to go live from Sunday, May 2. The six-day sale, which will last until Friday May 7, will bring discounts and offers on various mobile phones, laptops, wearables, and other gadgets. The Flipkart sale will also offer deals and discounts on smart TVs, tablets, and audio devices such as headphones and Bluetooth speakers. Additionally, Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount on prepaid purchases. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will begin for Flipkart Plus members from midnight (12am) on Saturday, May 1.

Flipkart sale discounts and offers on mobile phones

As detailed through a microsite, the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale will bring discounts on various popular smartphones from companies including Apple, Realme, Samsung, and Xiaomi. The Samsung Galaxy F62 will be available at Rs. 17,999, down from its price of Rs. 23,999. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy F41 during the Flipkart sale will start at Rs. 12,999. This shows a discount of Rs. 2,000 from its price of Rs. 12,999. The Samsung Galaxy F12 will also get a discount of Rs. 1,000 and will be available starting at Rs. 9,999.

The Flipkart sale will also be selling the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G at a Rs. 1,000 discount and will be available for Rs. 15,999. The Realme X50 Pro 5G will be available during the sale at a starting price of Rs. 24,999, down from Rs. 31,999. Flipkart will also offer the Realme X7 Pro 5G at Rs. 27,999, down from Rs. 29,999.

iPhone 11 price gets a Rs. 7,000 discount during the sale. The phone will be available at a starting price of Rs. 44,999.

Models including the Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme 7, Moto E7 Power, Infinix Smart 4 Plus, Infinix Zero 8i, and the iQoo 3 will also be available at discounted prices during the Flipkart sale.

Flipkart will also offer prepaid discounts on the Poco M3, Realme 8, Realme C21, Redmi Note 9, Oppo F17 Pro, Realme X7 5G, and Tecno Camon 16. Further, there will be additional exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options.

HDFC Bank customers will get a 10 percent discount (up to Rs. 1,000) on smartphone purchases during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. There will also be additional exchange discounts on select models.

Flipkart sale discounts on laptops, tablets, wearables, and other electronics

In addition to smartphones, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will bring up to 40 percent discount on laptops and up to 70 percent discount on headphones and speakers. The online marketplace is also teasing discounts on devices such as the Apple Watch Series 3 and the 8th-generation Apple iPad. There will also be offers on models such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 and Honor Pad 5.

Customers will also be offered deals and discounts on smart TVs and devices such as smart lights and connected cameras. It is important to note that due to state-level lockdowns owing to the surge of COVID-19 cases in India, some customers may not be able to make purchases during the Flipkart sale in some states. You will be able to check the delivery status for your area by entering your pin code on the e-commerce site.

