Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale from May 2: Discounts and Offers on Phones, Smart TVs, Other Electronics

Flipkart has confirmed discounts on Samsung Galaxy F62, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and iPhone 11, among others.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 April 2021 14:37 IST
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale from May 2: Discounts and Offers on Phones, Smart TVs, Other Electronics

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart sale will go on from May 2 to May 7

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F62 will be available at Rs. 23,999 during the sale
  • Flipkart sale will also bring a discount on iPhone 11
  • Customers will get up to 10 percent discount on laptops

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is set to go live from Sunday, May 2. The six-day sale, which will last until Friday May 7, will bring discounts and offers on various mobile phones, laptops, wearables, and other gadgets. The Flipkart sale will also offer deals and discounts on smart TVs, tablets, and audio devices such as headphones and Bluetooth speakers. Additionally, Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount on prepaid purchases. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will begin for Flipkart Plus members from midnight (12am) on Saturday, May 1.

Flipkart sale discounts and offers on mobile phones

As detailed through a microsite, the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale will bring discounts on various popular smartphones from companies including Apple, Realme, Samsung, and Xiaomi. The Samsung Galaxy F62 will be available at Rs. 17,999, down from its price of Rs. 23,999. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy F41 during the Flipkart sale will start at Rs. 12,999. This shows a discount of Rs. 2,000 from its price of Rs. 12,999. The Samsung Galaxy F12 will also get a discount of Rs. 1,000 and will be available starting at Rs. 9,999.

The Flipkart sale will also be selling the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G at a Rs. 1,000 discount and will be available for Rs. 15,999. The Realme X50 Pro 5G will be available during the sale at a starting price of Rs. 24,999, down from Rs. 31,999. Flipkart will also offer the Realme X7 Pro 5G at Rs. 27,999, down from Rs. 29,999.

iPhone 11 price gets a Rs. 7,000 discount during the sale. The phone will be available at a starting price of Rs. 44,999.

Models including the Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme 7, Moto E7 Power, Infinix Smart 4 Plus, Infinix Zero 8i, and the iQoo 3 will also be available at discounted prices during the Flipkart sale.

Flipkart will also offer prepaid discounts on the Poco M3, Realme 8, Realme C21, Redmi Note 9, Oppo F17 Pro, Realme X7 5G, and Tecno Camon 16. Further, there will be additional exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options.

HDFC Bank customers will get a 10 percent discount (up to Rs. 1,000) on smartphone purchases during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. There will also be additional exchange discounts on select models.

Flipkart sale discounts on laptops, tablets, wearables, and other electronics

In addition to smartphones, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will bring up to 40 percent discount on laptops and up to 70 percent discount on headphones and speakers. The online marketplace is also teasing discounts on devices such as the Apple Watch Series 3 and the 8th-generation Apple iPad. There will also be offers on models such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 and Honor Pad 5.

Customers will also be offered deals and discounts on smart TVs and devices such as smart lights and connected cameras. It is important to note that due to state-level lockdowns owing to the surge of COVID-19 cases in India, some customers may not be able to make purchases during the Flipkart sale in some states. You will be able to check the delivery status for your area by entering your pin code on the e-commerce site.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Marathon battery life
  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some stock apps
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Slow charging relative to battery size
  • Missing segment-staple features
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy F62 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Snappy overall performance
  • 120Hz display
  • Bad
  • Bland design
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Bloatware can be annoying
Read detailed Realme Narzo 30 Pro review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Top-end Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • 5G ready
  • Impressive display and sound quality
  • Extremely quick charging
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video and Night Mode need improvements
  • Relatively heavy and slippery
  • No wireless charging or IP rating
Read detailed Realme X50 Pro 5G review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi Note 10T Tipped to Launch as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G With Some Differences
Netflix May 2021 Releases: Army of the Dead, Lucifer, Castlevania, Sardar Ka Grandson, and More

Comment
