Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will be held from May 2 to May 7, the e-commerce giant has announced. During these days, customers will be able to purchase smartphones and electronics at discounted prices. As per Flipkart, smartphones from Samsung will get “great discounts” and there will be “unbeatable offers” on flagship smartphones from other brands including Apple, Vivo, Asus and Xiaomi. There will be up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories as well as up to 75 percent off on TVs.

As per Big Saving Days sale microsite on Flipkart, customers can add items to their wishlists, to quickly purchase during the sale days. The e-commerce platform has offered a sneak peak into the offers on smartphones, tablets, TVs, and electronics. Samsung Galaxy F62 price will start at Rs. 17,999, Samsung Galaxy F41 6GB + 128GB storage variant will be available at a price of Rs. 14,499, and its 6GB + 64GB storage variant price has been set at Rs. 12,499 during the sale. Samsung Galaxy F12 will be available for Rs. 9,999.

When it comes to flagship smartphones, iPhone 11 will be priced from Rs. 44,999, Asus ROG Phone 3 can be purchased at a price starting from Rs. 46,999, iQoo 3 8GB + 128GB storage variant price has been set at Rs. 24,990 and the Mi 10T series can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 27,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

There are discounts on smartwatches, headphones (up to 70 percent), Bluetooth speakers (up to 70 percent), laptops (up to 40 percent) and power banks during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Smart TVs will also be available with 75 percent discounts. Customers can purchase OnePlus 32-inch Smart TV at a price of Rs. 14,999.

Google Podcasts,

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts Spotify , and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.