Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will kick off Sunday, June 13 with big offers, deals, and discounts on various smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other electronic devices. The Flipkart sale, which will last until June 16, will offer an instant discount of 10 percent for SBI card customers over and above other deals. In terms of offers, smartphone models including the Google Pixel 4a, iPhone 11 Pro, Motorola Razr 5G, Samsung Galaxy F12, and Asus ROG Phone 3 will receive discounts during the four-day sale.

The Big Saving Days sale will go live on Flipkart starting on the midnight of June 12 for Flipkart Plus members. It will commence for regular customers from June 13.

Flipkart sale deals and discounts on mobile phones

The forthcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will have a focus on smartphones, with a dedicated microsite revealing some of the associated deals. The ROG Phone 3 will be amongst those models and it will be available at a price of Rs. 41,999, down from its current starting price of Rs. 46,999. The Samsung Galaxy F12 will also get a discounted price of Rs. 9,999. The phone normally retails for Rs. 10,999.

Flipkart will also offer the Google Pixel 4a for Rs. 26,999, down from Rs. 29,999. Further, the iQoo 3 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 24,990. The phone is currently available for Rs. 34,990.

The Motorola Razr 5G will also be a part of the Flipkart sale and will be available for Rs. 89,999. This is down from its price of Rs. 1,09,999.

For iPhone lovers, the Flipkart sale will have the iPhone 11 Pro at Rs. 74,999, down from Rs. 79,999. The iPhone XR will also be on sale at Rs. 39,999, down from Rs. 41,999, and the iPhone SE (2020) at Rs. 31,999, down from 32,999.

Flipkart will also have discounts on affordable phones such as the Gionee Max Pro, Infinix Smart 5, and the Micromax In Note 1. There will also be prepaid discount on models including the Redmi Note 9.

Flipkart sale discounts on other gadgets

In addition to smartphones, the Flipkart sale will bring up to 80 percent discount on electronic devices and accessories. There will be up to 60 percent discount on smartwatches, up to 50 percent discount on tablets, and up to 30 percent discount on desktop PCs and laptops, the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant says on the microsite. The sale will also bring up to 70 percent discount on televisions.

Flipkart will also host specific ‘Crazy Deals' at 12am, 8am, and 4pm throughout the sale that will have select offers for a limited period. And, as mentioned, there will be the 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions over and above other offers.

