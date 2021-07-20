Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will kick off starting July 25 and last till July 29. It will bring deals and discounts on several smartphones, tablets, electronics, and accessories. Flipkart Plus members will be able to enjoy the deals one day earlier, starting July 24. Shoppers can expect discounts on Realme, Poco, Vivo, Motorola, and other manufacturers. Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will bring up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories, as well as up to 75 percent off on TVs and appliances.

In terms of smartphones, Realme C20 will be available at Rs. 6,499, with a Rs. 500 discount. Poco X3 Pro will start at Rs. 17,249 instead of Rs. 18,999. Realme X7 5G will start at Rs. 18,999 that marks a Rs. 1,000 discount from its typical starting price of Rs. 19,999. Moto G40 Fusion will start at Rs. 13,499 instead of Rs. 14,499. Samsung Galaxy F62 will also be discounted during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale but the offer price has not been shared yet. iPhone SE (2020) will start at Rs. 28,999 (down from Rs. 39,900), iPhone XR at Rs. 37,999 (down from Rs. 47,900), and iPhone 12 at Rs. 67,999 (down from Rs. 79,900). These are just some of the offers that will be part of the sale.

In terms of electronics, Flipkart will offer up to 80 percent discount on products ranging from laptops, headphones, soundbars, tablets, and more. Select laptops will be available at up to 40 percent off, headphones at up to 70 percent off, among other deals. Apple iPad models, OnePlus Band, soundbars from Boat, Motorola, and other companies, routers, and more products will also be sold at discounted prices which will be shared when the sale starts.

Shoppers can get select TV models at up to 65 percent off along with no-cost EMI offers. ACs from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and others will start from Rs. 23,490. There will be discounts on other home appliances like water purifiers, cleaning equipment, and washing machines, among others during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

