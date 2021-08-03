Technology News
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins August 5: Top Deals on ROG Phone 3, Moto G40 Fusion, More Phones

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will last go on for a total of five days ending on August 9.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 August 2021 11:02 IST
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins August 5: Top Deals on ROG Phone 3, Moto G40 Fusion, More Phones

Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount on credit cards

Highlights
  • Moto G40 Fusion will see a Rs. 1,000 price discount
  • Asus ROG Phone 3 will be listed with a Rs. 7,000 discount
  • Infinix Hot 10S will be listed with a Rs. 500 discount

Flipkart has announced its Big Saving Days sale starting August 5. The sale will last for a total of five days ending on August 9. Site-wide sale offers include 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank cards and ICICI Bank credit cards. There's up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories, and up to 75 percent off on TVs and appliances. There are no-cost EMI options, additional exchange offers, and complete mobile protection on mobiles and tablets. There are deals on the Mi 11 Lite, Moto G60, ROG Phone, and the Mi 10T series.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 39,999, down from its current starting price of Rs. 46,999 - discount of Rs. 7,000 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Motorola Razr will be priced at a discounted Rs. 54,999, instead of the current Rs. 74,999, bringing in a price cut of Rs. 20,000.

Mi 10T series will be listed with a price starting from Rs. 24,499. This is inclusive of the bank and exchange offer on the phone. There is a no-cost EMI option starting from Rs. 2,042 per month for the range that has also been introduced.

Moto G40 Fusion will be priced at Rs. 13,499 instead of Rs. 14,499, introducing a discount of Rs. 1,000. Moto G60 will also be listed with a Rs. 1,000 discount and will be priced at Rs. 16,999. Infinix Hot 10S will be listed with a Rs. 500 discount and be priced starting at Rs. 9,499. Other phones like the Moto E7 Power, Moto G10 Power, Gionee Max Pro, Gionee Max, and Micromax In 1 will also be listed with deals and discount.

Flipkart has also announced that ‘Crazy Deals' will be revealed every 12am (midnight), 8am, and 4pm during the five-day period of the Big Saving Days. All mobile deals can be viewed on a dedicated page on Flipkart.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance in games
  • AirTriggers, side-mounted USB port, large accessory ecosystem
  • Good cameras
  • Bright, vibrant display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Bulky and heavy
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
Read detailed Asus ROG Phone 3 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
Front Camera 24-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Motorola Moto G60

Motorola Moto G60

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 120Hz display refresh rate
  • Clean software
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • Bulky and unwieldy
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Motorola Moto G60 review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Further reading: Flipkart Big Saving Days, Asus ROG Phone 3, Motorola Razr, Mi 10, Moto G40 Fusion, Moto G60
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala
Twitter Partners With AP, Reuters to Battle Misinformation on Its Site

