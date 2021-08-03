Flipkart has announced its Big Saving Days sale starting August 5. The sale will last for a total of five days ending on August 9. Site-wide sale offers include 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank cards and ICICI Bank credit cards. There's up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories, and up to 75 percent off on TVs and appliances. There are no-cost EMI options, additional exchange offers, and complete mobile protection on mobiles and tablets. There are deals on the Mi 11 Lite, Moto G60, ROG Phone, and the Mi 10T series.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 39,999, down from its current starting price of Rs. 46,999 - discount of Rs. 7,000 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Motorola Razr will be priced at a discounted Rs. 54,999, instead of the current Rs. 74,999, bringing in a price cut of Rs. 20,000.

Mi 10T series will be listed with a price starting from Rs. 24,499. This is inclusive of the bank and exchange offer on the phone. There is a no-cost EMI option starting from Rs. 2,042 per month for the range that has also been introduced.

Moto G40 Fusion will be priced at Rs. 13,499 instead of Rs. 14,499, introducing a discount of Rs. 1,000. Moto G60 will also be listed with a Rs. 1,000 discount and will be priced at Rs. 16,999. Infinix Hot 10S will be listed with a Rs. 500 discount and be priced starting at Rs. 9,499. Other phones like the Moto E7 Power, Moto G10 Power, Gionee Max Pro, Gionee Max, and Micromax In 1 will also be listed with deals and discount.

Flipkart has also announced that ‘Crazy Deals' will be revealed every 12am (midnight), 8am, and 4pm during the five-day period of the Big Saving Days. All mobile deals can be viewed on a dedicated page on Flipkart.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.