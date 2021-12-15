Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale is now live for Flipkart Plus members, with all others users getting access to it from midnight (December 16). The sale will see deals on smartphones, tablets, speakers, healthcare appliances, trimmers, TVs, and other electronic items. Apart from these, Flipkart will also be offering discounts on furniture, nutritional items, and grooming products. During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, customers will also be able to get special offers on flight bookings. The e-commerce will also offer additional bank discounts.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days will be live from December 16 to December 21 for general users. As a part of the sale, Flipkart will be offering free delivery, low prices, and easy returns for customers. State Bank of India customers will get a 10 percent discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions. As mentioned earlier, the sale is already live for Flipkart Plus members who got access to it from 12am tonight (December 15).

Flipkart has also announced a special deal for the Big Saving Days 2021 sale where customers will get an extra 30 percent off on their first order during the six days of the sale. However, not much information is available on that at the moment.

Flipkart has also mentioned that Apple, Oppo, Samsung, and Vivo smartphones and tablets will be get special deals. At the time of writing, the Walmart-backed e-commerce website listed the deals as "revealing soon." Flipkart says tablets are being offered with up to 45 percent off and soundbars from Rs. 2,999. Refrigerators get up to 50 percent off, while home appliances get a discount of up to 70 percent off.

Some deals for Flipkart Big Saving Days include up to 70 percent discount on Blaupunkt and TCL smart TVs. Furthermore, Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones will be offered with a special price of Rs. 4,999, down from its original price of Rs. 6,999.

Additionally, there are three separate mini-deals during the Flipkart Big Saving Days that have become a regular occurrence on Flipkart sale days. The Crazy Deals offers will be live thrice a day — 12am (midnight), 8am, and 4pm. The Rush Hours deal will have early bird offers till 2am on December 16. Lastly, the TickTock Deals will have the lowest prices on all six days from 4pm to 10pm. The e-commerce platform also mentions that it will have some special offers for flight bookings but has not divulged more about it so far.

