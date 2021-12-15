Technology News
loading

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Goes Live: Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs, More

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale will be live for all users from December 16 to December 21, with Flipkart Plus members getting early access.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 15 December 2021 18:20 IST
Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Goes Live: Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs, More

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 will also get special offers on flight bookings

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Saving Days will give early access to Flipkart Plus members
  • Nothing Ear 1 will be offered at a special price of Rs. 4,999
  • Flipkart Big Saving Days has deals on a variety of products

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale is now live for Flipkart Plus members, with all others users getting access to it from midnight (December 16). The sale will see deals on smartphones, tablets, speakers, healthcare appliances, trimmers, TVs, and other electronic items. Apart from these, Flipkart will also be offering discounts on furniture, nutritional items, and grooming products. During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, customers will also be able to get special offers on flight bookings. The e-commerce will also offer additional bank discounts.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days will be live from December 16 to December 21 for general users. As a part of the sale, Flipkart will be offering free delivery, low prices, and easy returns for customers. State Bank of India customers will get a 10 percent discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions. As mentioned earlier, the sale is already live for Flipkart Plus members who got access to it from 12am tonight (December 15).

Flipkart has also announced a special deal for the Big Saving Days 2021 sale where customers will get an extra 30 percent off on their first order during the six days of the sale. However, not much information is available on that at the moment.

Flipkart has also mentioned that Apple, Oppo, Samsung, and Vivo smartphones and tablets will be get special deals. At the time of writing, the Walmart-backed e-commerce website listed the deals as "revealing soon." Flipkart says tablets are being offered with up to 45 percent off and soundbars from Rs. 2,999. Refrigerators get up to 50 percent off, while home appliances get a discount of up to 70 percent off.

Some deals for Flipkart Big Saving Days include up to 70 percent discount on Blaupunkt and TCL smart TVs. Furthermore, Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones will be offered with a special price of Rs. 4,999, down from its original price of Rs. 6,999.

Additionally, there are three separate mini-deals during the Flipkart Big Saving Days that have become a regular occurrence on Flipkart sale days. The Crazy Deals offers will be live thrice a day — 12am (midnight), 8am, and 4pm. The Rush Hours deal will have early bird offers till 2am on December 16. Lastly, the TickTock Deals will have the lowest prices on all six days from 4pm to 10pm. The e-commerce platform also mentions that it will have some special offers for flight bookings but has not divulged more about it so far.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Big Saving Days, Flipkart sale
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Snap Unveils Story Studio, a New Standalone Video Editing App for iPhone Users
Apple Now Lets Users Reset, Erase Locked iPhone, iPad Without Connecting to a PC or Mac

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Goes Live: Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 100MB Data for 30 Days
  2. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  3. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Is Live: All You Need to Know
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  6. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
  7. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped
  8. Vivo V23 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listings
  9. Nothing Ear 1 to Go on Sale During Flipkart Big Saving Days
  10. Asus Brings ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro Laptops to India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Wireless Sport Lite Neckband Earphones With 18-Hour Battery Life and Fast Charging Launched in India
  2. Vivo Wireless Sport Lite Neckband Earphones With 18-Hour Battery Life and Fast Charging Launched in India
  3. PUBG: Battlegrounds Announces Special Rewards for Existing Players, Will Offer Battlegrounds Plus for Free
  4. Apple Now Lets Users Reset, Erase Locked iPhone, iPad Without Connecting to a PC or Mac
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Goes Live: Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs, More
  6. Snap Unveils Story Studio, a New Standalone Video Editing App for iPhone Users
  7. Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Disney+ Hotstar vs Apple TV: Pricing, Plans Compared
  8. Decentralised Social ‘DESO’ Crypto Tokens Are Now Listed on Coinbase
  9. India’s TWS Market Grew Whopping 92 Percent in Q3 Despite Global Slowdown: Canalys
  10. Meta, CBSE Partner to Help 10 Million Students, 1 Million Educators Learn About AR, Online Safety
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com