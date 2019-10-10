Technology News
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts Saturday: Price Cuts on Redmi K20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9, Pixel 3a, and More Mobile Deals

Flipkart will list no-cost EMI options, exchange discount on old phones, and complete mobile protection starting from just Re. 1.

By | Updated: 10 October 2019 10:56 IST
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will end on October 16

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will end on October 16

Highlights
  • Realme C2 will be offered in two new colour options
  • Redmi Note 7S is listed with a price cut of Rs. 2,000
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 will retail starting at Rs. 29,999

Flipkart has now revealed the deals and discounts it will be offering on its Big Diwali Sale. The sale will begin on October 12 and go on till October 16, and deals have been listed on phones like Realme C2, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Samsung Galaxy S9, Moto E6s, Vivo V17 Pro, Realme 5, and more. The newly launched Redmi 8 sale will also be conducted on midnight of October 12. Flipkart will list no-cost EMI options, exchange discount on old phones, and complete mobile protection starting from just Re. 1.

To recall, Flipkart had announced the sale dates earlier this week, but had not revealed deals. Here are the top mobile deals being previewed for the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be listed at an effective price of Rs. 10,999, which is inclusive of a Rs. 1,000 exchange discount. Outside of the sale deals, the phone is priced starting at Rs. 13,999. Its big features include a 48-megapixel dual camera setup and a Snapdragon 675 SoC. The Realme C2 will be listed at its regular price of Rs. 5,999, but it will be available in two new colour options – Diamond Ruby and Diamond Sapphire.

Similarly, the Redmi Note 7S will go on sale for Rs. 8,999, instead of its starting price of Rs. 10,999. Realme 5 sees a Rs. 1,000 price discount and is listed for Rs. 8,999. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ are listed at a starting price of Rs. 29,999.

Samsung Galaxy A50 also sees a price cut, and is listed for Rs. 16,999 only – instead of its last revised price of Rs. 18,490. The popular Redmi K20 Pro will retail starting at Rs. 24,999, instead of its original starting price of Rs. 27,999.

The sale will also see sale of new phones like the Moto E6s, Vivo V17 Pro, and the Motorola One Macro. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be listed for as low as Rs. 29,999. Other phones like the Yu Ace, Nokia 6.1, Lenovo K10 Note, Vivo V15, and more, will be listed with price cuts as well.

To see all the mobile deals, head to Flipkart's dedicated Big Diwali Sale page.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Big Diwali Sale, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Realme C2, Realme 5, Realme 5 PRo, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Samsung Galaxy A50, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More

