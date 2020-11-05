Technology News
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Begins November 8: Price Cuts on Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Poco M2, More

Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Poco M2 phones will see a price cut of Rs. 1,000 during the sale.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 November 2020 11:58 IST
Flipkart Plus members will get early access to Big Diwali Sale starting November 7 at 12 noon

Highlights
  • Redmi 9i will see a price cut of Rs. 300
  • Realme C3 will be priced starting at Rs. 7,999
  • Flipkart Big Diwali sale will end on November 13

Flipkart has announced another sale – Big Diwali Sale – to celebrate the festive occasion. This new sale will begin on November 8 and go on till November 13. It will see price cuts on smartphones like Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Poco M2, Redmi 9i, and even the Realme C3. Flipkart has partnered with multiple banks including Axis Bank, Citi Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount on debit and credit card transactions. Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the Big Diwali Sale starting November 7 at 12 noon.

During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro will see a Rs. 1,000 price cut, and will be up for grabs for Rs. 13,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage configuration, whereas its 8GB + 128GB storage variant will be priced at Rs. 15,999. The phone was launched in Black Ninja and White Knight colour options.

Poco M2 will also see a price cut of Rs. 1,000 during the Flipkart sale, and will be listed starting at Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB + 64GB. The 6GB + 128GB model should also see a price cut as well. The phone is offered on Flipkart in Brick Red, Pitch Black, and Slate Blue colour options.

The Redmi 9i will see a price cut of Rs. 300 on the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model only, and it will be listed for Rs. 8,999 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, instead of its original price of Rs. 9,299. This phone comes in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colours.

Lastly, the Realme C3 will be listed with a Rs. 1,000 discount during the Flipkart sale and will be available for Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model and Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. It was launched in Volcano Grey and Frozen Blue colour options. More smartphones should be listed in the sale once it begins on November 8.

Flipkart will also offer no-cost EMI options from leading banks and Bajaj Finserv on purchases during the sale. On smartphone purchases, the e-commerce giant will offer mobile protection at Rs. 1 and exchange offers as well. There is going to be up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories, TV, and large appliances.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Super-fast 65W charging
  • 90Hz display
  • Bad
  • Mediocre low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme Narzo 20 Pro review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme C3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Lacks fast charging
Read detailed Realme C3 review
Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Poco M2, Realme C3, Redmi 9i
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Reliance Jio Phone Users Get 3 New All-in-One Prepaid Annual Plans With Up to 504GB Data, 336 Days Validity

