Flipkart has announced another sale – Big Diwali Sale – to celebrate the festive occasion. This new sale will begin on November 8 and go on till November 13. It will see price cuts on smartphones like Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Poco M2, Redmi 9i, and even the Realme C3. Flipkart has partnered with multiple banks including Axis Bank, Citi Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount on debit and credit card transactions. Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the Big Diwali Sale starting November 7 at 12 noon.

During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro will see a Rs. 1,000 price cut, and will be up for grabs for Rs. 13,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage configuration, whereas its 8GB + 128GB storage variant will be priced at Rs. 15,999. The phone was launched in Black Ninja and White Knight colour options.

Poco M2 will also see a price cut of Rs. 1,000 during the Flipkart sale, and will be listed starting at Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB + 64GB. The 6GB + 128GB model should also see a price cut as well. The phone is offered on Flipkart in Brick Red, Pitch Black, and Slate Blue colour options.

The Redmi 9i will see a price cut of Rs. 300 on the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model only, and it will be listed for Rs. 8,999 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, instead of its original price of Rs. 9,299. This phone comes in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colours.

Lastly, the Realme C3 will be listed with a Rs. 1,000 discount during the Flipkart sale and will be available for Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model and Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. It was launched in Volcano Grey and Frozen Blue colour options. More smartphones should be listed in the sale once it begins on November 8.

Flipkart will also offer no-cost EMI options from leading banks and Bajaj Finserv on purchases during the sale. On smartphone purchases, the e-commerce giant will offer mobile protection at Rs. 1 and exchange offers as well. There is going to be up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories, TV, and large appliances.

