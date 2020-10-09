Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, and Poco X2 phones will be discounted during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The sale will begin on October 16 and will go on till October 21. The Poco M2 will see a price cut of Rs. 500, whereas the Poco M2 Pro will see a price cut of Rs. 1,000. These price cuts will be live only during the sale, after which the phones will be sold at their regular price.

Poco phone price discounts during Flipkart Big Billion Days sales

Starting with the Poco M2, it will be priced starting at Rs. 10,499 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. This means the phone will see a price cut of Rs. 500 during the Flipkart sale. It is originally priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model and the 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 12,499. There is a possibility that the 128GB storage model will also be listed with a Rs. 500 price cut. Poco has taken to Twitter to announce these deals.

The Poco M2 Pro will also be priced starting at Rs. 12,999, which means a price cut of Rs. 1,000 will be offered for the phone. The phone is priced in India at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 14,999 and the top-of-the-line, 6GB + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. It is likely that all the Poco M2 Pro models will see a price cut of Rs. 1,000.

Similar to the Poco M2 Pro, the Poco X2 will also see a price cut of Rs. 1,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Poco X2 will be priced starting at Rs. 16,499 in the country. The current pricing is at Rs. 17,499 and Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants, respectively. The 8GB + 256GB variant of Poco X2 is currently priced at Rs. 21,499. All of these models are likely to be listed with reduced prices as well.

Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent instant discount to all SBI card holders, allowing them to buy these phones at further reduced prices. These deals will be accessible early for Flipkart Plus users.

