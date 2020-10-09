Technology News
loading
Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco M2 to Get Price Discounts of Up to Rs. 1,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Poco X2 will be priced starting at Rs. 16,499 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 October 2020 18:37 IST
Poco X2 will see a price discount of Rs. 1,000

Highlights
  • Poco M2 will see a price cut of Rs. 500 during the sale
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin on October 16
  • The sale will continue through October 21

Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, and Poco X2 phones will be discounted during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The sale will begin on October 16 and will go on till October 21. The Poco M2 will see a price cut of Rs. 500, whereas the Poco M2 Pro will see a price cut of Rs. 1,000. These price cuts will be live only during the sale, after which the phones will be sold at their regular price.

Poco phone price discounts during Flipkart Big Billion Days sales

Starting with the Poco M2, it will be priced starting at Rs. 10,499 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. This means the phone will see a price cut of Rs. 500 during the Flipkart sale. It is originally priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model and the 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 12,499. There is a possibility that the 128GB storage model will also be listed with a Rs. 500 price cut. Poco has taken to Twitter to announce these deals.

The Poco M2 Pro will also be priced starting at Rs. 12,999, which means a price cut of Rs. 1,000 will be offered for the phone. The phone is priced in India at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 14,999 and the top-of-the-line, 6GB + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. It is likely that all the Poco M2 Pro models will see a price cut of Rs. 1,000.

Similar to the Poco M2 Pro, the Poco X2 will also see a price cut of Rs. 1,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Poco X2 will be priced starting at Rs. 16,499 in the country. The current pricing is at Rs. 17,499 and Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants, respectively. The 8GB + 256GB variant of Poco X2 is currently priced at Rs. 21,499. All of these models are likely to be listed with reduced prices as well.

Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent instant discount to all SBI card holders, allowing them to buy these phones at further reduced prices. These deals will be accessible early for Flipkart Plus users.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Poco X2

Poco X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Strong specifications at attractive prices
  • Good overall performance and battery life
  • Still photos in the daytime look very good
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Ads and bloatware in the UI
  • Poor low-light video quality
Read detailed Poco X2 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Sharp display
  • Powerful processor
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • A little bulky
  • Weak low-light photo quality
Read detailed Poco M2 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, Poco X2, Poco, Flipkart, Big Billion Days, Flipkart Big Billion Days
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi ‘Diwali With Mi’ Sale Begins October 16, VIP Members to Get Early Access
Motorola Smart AC, Refrigerator, Washing Machine Models Launched in India by Flipkart

