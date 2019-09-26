Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Moto G7, Motorola One Vision, Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo K10 Note, More Phones to Get Discounts, Offers

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Moto G7, Motorola One Vision, Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo K10 Note, More Phones to Get Discounts, Offers

Moto G7 will see a temporary price cut of Rs. 7,500 starting September 30 as a part of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

By | Updated: 26 September 2019 18:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Moto G7, Motorola One Vision, Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo K10 Note, More Phones to Get Discounts, Offers

Motorola One Action will see a price cut of Rs. 2,000

Highlights
  • Lenovo Z6 Pro will be listed for Rs. 31,999, down from Rs. 33,999
  • Lenovo A6 Note will get a discount of Rs. 1,000
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will go on till October 4

Flipkart and Amazon are hosting their massive festive sales beginning later this week, and several brands including Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, and OnePlus are all set to launch new products and give deep discounts on their existing portfolio. Lenovo and Motorola are also jumping on to the bandwagon and are offering up to 25 percent off on phones starting September 30 as a part of the Flipkart sale. The offers and price cuts will be listed during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that will continue through October 4. Phones like the Moto G7, Lenovo K10 Plus, Motorola One Action, Motorola One Vision, and Lenovo Z6 Pro are going to be listed during the sale.

The Motorola One Action will be listed for Rs. 11,999 during the Flipkart sale, instead of its regular price of Rs. 13,999. This means a discount of Rs. 2,000 will be offered on the phone. the key features of the phone include its triple rear camera setup, Exynos 9609 SoC, and a 3,500mAh battery.

The Motorola One Vision will be priced at Rs. 14,999 during sale, suggesting a Rs. 5,000 discount on the phone. The phone has a hole-punch display, a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor, and a 3,500mAh battery.

Similarly, the Moto G7 will see a temporary price cut of Rs. 7,500. The phone was launched in March this year with a price tag of Rs. 16,999 attached to it. It has a full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 632 SoC, and dual rear cameras.

Coming to the Lenovo line-up, the newly launched Lenovo Z6 Pro will see a price cut of Rs. 2,000, and will be listed temporarily for Rs. 31,999, down from Rs. 33,999. The phone has a AI quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel camera, a Snapdragon 855 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery as well.

The Lenovo A6 Note was launched alongside the Lenovo Z6 Pro, and it will see a price cut of Rs. 1,000. The phone will retail at Rs. 6,999 during the sale period. Key features of the phone include 4,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

The Lenovo K10 Note was also introduced earlier this month, and it will get a Rs. 2,000 discount as well. The phone was originally launched for Rs. 13,999 and will be listed for Rs. 11,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The phone has a 6.3-inch waterdrop-notch display, triple camera setup, a 16-megapixel front camera, a Snapdragon 710 SoC, and a 4,050mAh battery.

Lastly, the Lenovo K9 will see a price cut of Rs. 500 and will retail at Rs. 6,499. It packs a 3,000mAh battery, a Helio P22 SoC, and dual rear cameras.

The Lenovo K10 Plus will go on sale in India for the first time during the Big Billion Days sale. The phone's price in India is set at Rs. 10,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. It will be offered in Black as well as Sprite colour options. The sale will begin at 12 noon on September 30. Key features include 4,050mAh battery, Snapdragon 632 SoC, 6.22-inch waterdrop-notch display, and a triple rear camera setup.

Motorola One Action

Motorola One Action

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality and unique design
  • Lag-free performance
  • Stock Android experience
  • Bad
  • Small battery and slow charging
  • Disappointing display quality and content scaling issues
  • Can’t capture still photos with ultra-wide camera
Read detailed Motorola One Action review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9609
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2520 pixels
Motorola One Vision

Motorola One Vision

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Appealing design and good build quality
  • Dependable performance
  • Clean Android UI
  • Impressive night vision mode
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Unimpressive display quality
Read detailed Motorola One Vision review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorExynos 9609
Front Camera25-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2520 pixels
Lenovo K10 Note

Lenovo K10 Note

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good app & gaming performance
  • Decent battery life
  • Vibrant display
  • Decent daylight images
  • Bad
  • Looks bland, body attracts smudges easily
  • Average low light photos and video performance
  • Dated security patch
  • Charging isn’t very quick
Read detailed Lenovo K10 Note review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4050mAh
OSAndroid
Lenovo K9

Lenovo K9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Clean UI
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak cameras
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Questionable construction quality
Read detailed Lenovo K9 review
Display5.70-inch
ProcessorMediaTek MT6762
Front Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid
Resolution720x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G7, Lenovo K10 Plus, Motorola One Action, Motorola One Vision, Lenovo K9, Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo K10 Note, Lenovo A6 Note, Moto E6s
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Oculus Quest to Get Hand Tracking, Other Updates From Oculus Connect 6 Conference
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Moto G7, Motorola One Vision, Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo K10 Note, More Phones to Get Discounts, Offers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Renders Leak Hours Before Official Launch
  2. Google Unveils Android 10 (Go Edition) With Focus on Speed and Security
  3. What to Expect from Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales This Year
  4. BSNL’s New Broadband Plan Offers Free Hotstar Premium Subscription: Report
  5. Mi AirDots Pro 2 With Up to 14-Hour Battery Life, New Power Bank Launched
  6. Airtel Rs. 97 Prepaid Plan Revised: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  8. Xiaomi's New Mi Mix Alpha Is an Almost All-Screen Smartphone
  9. Canon EOS M200 Entry-Level Mirrorless Camera Launched
  10. Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm Debuts in India With 12-Day Battery Life
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4 XL Leak Shows Off Improved Google Assistant, Face Unlock
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Moto G7, Motorola One Vision, Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo K10 Note, More Phones to Get Discounts, Offers
  3. Oculus Quest to Get Hand Tracking, Other Updates From Oculus Connect 6 Conference
  4. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Launch Event Begins: Live Updates
  5. Samsung Finance+ Digital Lending Platform Launched in India
  6. Google Play Removes 29 Malicious Apps With Over 10 Million Collective Downloads
  7. Garmin Marq Luxury Smartwatches Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 1,41,990
  8. Google Won't Pay for News Links Under New French Law, to Stop Showing Snippets
  9. 2020 iPhone Models to Feature New Metal Frame Similar to iPhone 4: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Amazon Develops Longer-Range Wireless Network for IoT Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.