Flipkart's The Big Billion Days Sale has not yet kicked off, but the e-commerce site has revealed some of its offers targeted to persuade smartphone buyers in India. The online marketplace has announced that during its forthcoming sale, the newly launched Nokia 5.1 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 Plus will be available for purchase with a discount of up to Rs. 1,000. The sale will also bring discounts on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 5A, and Mi Mix 2. Similarly, there will be limited period price cuts on the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and Asus ZenFone 5Z. The Flipkart sale will also offer discounts on popular models such as Samsung Galaxy S8, Honor 10, Moto Z2 Force, and Oppo A71. Flipkart has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer an instant discount of 10 percent on purchases via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. Further, the Flipkart sale will provide customers with no-cost EMI options. The Big Billion Days sale will take place between October 10 and October 14, though the smartphone sale will begin on October 11.

Among other models, the Nokia 5.1 Plus that was launched at Rs. 10,999 earlier this month will be available during the Flipkart sale at Rs. 10,499. The Nokia 6.1 Plus, on the other hand, is available at Rs. 14,999, Rs. 1,000 lower than the original launch price of Rs. 15,999. A dedicated microsite has revealed that the Flipkart sale will bring the Vivo V9 Youth at Rs. 13,990. The handset was launched at Rs. 18,990 back in April, though its priced dropped to Rs. 16,990 in July. The Oppo F9 that was launched at Rs. 23,990 will be available with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,000. Furthermore, the Oppo F9 that was launched at Rs. 19,990 comes with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 4,000.

The Flipkart sale will also include the Samsung Galaxy S8 at Rs. 29,990, down from the official price of Rs. 49,990. Similarly, there will be the Galaxy On6 at Rs. 11,990, down from the original price of Rs. 14,490. The Galaxy On8 (2018) will be available at Rs. 14,990, down from the launch price of Rs. 16,990. Also, the Galaxy J3 Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 6,190, down from the launch price of Rs. 8,490. The Galaxy On Nxt 64GB storage variant will also be available at Rs. 9,990, down from the launch price of Rs. 16,900.

Coming towards the discounts on Asus phones, the Flipkart sale will bring the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant at Rs. 9,999. This is lower than the launch price of Rs. 10,999. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will go on sale with the discounted price of Rs. 12,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 14,999. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant price is discounted at Rs. 10,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 12,999. In contrast, the ZenFone 5Z will be available for purchase with a starting price of Rs. 24,999, down from the original starting price of Rs. 29,999. There will also be an additional Rs. 3,000 exchange discount in lieu of a OnePlus smartphone.

The Big Billion Days Sale on Flipkart will additionally include discounts on the Honor 10, Honor 9N, Honor 7A, Honor 7S, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i, and Honor 10. Likewise, there will be the Panasonic P91 at Rs. 2,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 6,490. The Yu Ace will also be available at a discounted price of Rs. 5,499, down from the launch price of Rs. 5,999. Further, the Intex Indie 6 will be priced at Rs. 3,999. The sale will also bring the Lenovo K8 Plus at Rs. 6,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 10,999.

Flipkart is also set to bring the Moto Z2 Force at Rs. 17,499, down from the launch price of Rs. Rs. 34,999. The Moto X4, on the other hand, will go on sale with a starting price of Rs. 10,999, down from the original initial price of Rs. 20,999. The Moto Z2 Play 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be available at Rs. 9,999, down from the launch price of 27,999. Additionally, the Oppo A71 3GB RAM variant will be available with a discounted price of Rs. 6,990, down from the original price of Rs. 9,990. The Sony Xperia R1 Dual will also go on sale at Rs. 6,990, down from the launch price of Rs. 12,990.

The Flipkart sale will also offer the Redmi 6 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant at Rs. 7,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 7,999. Customers will also be offered with the Mi Mix 2 with a discounted price of Rs. 22,999, down from the previous price of Rs. 29,999. Flipkart has also teased a discount on the Redmi Note 5 Pro, though it will be revealed sometime later today.

Flipkart will offer 10 percent instant discount on purchases via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards and EMI transactions during The Big Billion Days Sale. Also, there will be Complete Mobile Protection plans starting at Rs. 99.

Aside from revealing the offers on smartphones during the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart on Sunday tied up with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to offer insurance on mobile devices bought through its online marketplace starting October 10. The Bengaluru-headquartered company has secured a corporate agent licence from Bajaj Allianz to offer the new model.

Is Nokia 5.1 Plus better than Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Redmi 6 Pro, and Realme 1? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

