Motorola has announced deals and discounts on several of its smartphones for Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The sale commences on October 16, and phones including Moto G9, Motorola One Fusion+, and Moto E7 Plus will see price cuts. The foldable Motorola Razr (2019) will also be listed at a massively discounted price of Rs. 84,999 and the flagship Motorola Edge+ will be listed on Flipkart at just Rs. 64,999. On these two phones, there will also be no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months on credit and debit cards of leading banks.

Starting with the flagships, Motorola's first foldable phone – Motorola Razr (2019) – will see a massive price cut. The phone was launched in India at Rs. 1,24,999, but it will be listed on Flipkart at Rs. 84,999 during the sale period. Last month, the company had introduced a price cut of Rs. 30,000 bringing the price down to Rs. 94,999, but this was applicable only for offline retails. Flipkart currently lists the phone at Rs. 1,24,999, which means a whopping price cut of Rs. 40,000 will be introduced for the Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone comes in Noir Black colour option.

Motorola Edge+ will see a price cut of Rs. 10,000 during the Flipkart sale, and will be listed at Rs. 64,999. The phone was launched in May this year with a price tag of Rs. 74,999. It comes in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour options and has a 12GB + 128GB storage configuration.

In the affordable range, Moto G9 will be up for grabs at Rs. 9,999. The phone was originally priced at Rs. 11,499, which means that a price cut of Rs. 1,500 has been introduced for the Flipkart sale. This phone comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration and comes in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Motorola has introduced up to 32 percent off on its smartphones portfolio and the Motorola One Fusion+ will be listed at Rs. 15,999. Again, a Rs. 1,500 price cut has been introduced on this phone as it currently retails at Rs. 17,499 on Flipkart. This phone recently received a Rs. 500 price increase, and was originally launched at Rs. 16,999 in India. It comes in a single 6GB + 128GB storage option and is available in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.

Moto E7 Plus will be priced on Flipkart at Rs. 8,999. This phone sees a Rs. 500 price cut as it was launched last month with a price tag of Rs. 9,499 for the single 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange colour options.

On all phones, Flipkart is offering an additional 10 percent discount on SBI cards and assured cashback on Paytm.

