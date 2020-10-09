Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Smartphones to See Price Cut of Up to Rs. 40,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Motorola Smartphones to See Price Cut of Up to Rs. 40,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Motorola Razr (2019) to be available for as low as Rs. 84,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 October 2020 14:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola Smartphones to See Price Cut of Up to Rs. 40,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Motorola Razr (2019) will be offered in no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months

Highlights
  • Moto G9 will see a price cut of Rs. 1,500
  • The new Moto E7 Plus to see a price cut of Rs. 500
  • Motorola Edge+ gets a price cut of Rs. 10,000

Motorola has announced deals and discounts on several of its smartphones for Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The sale commences on October 16, and phones including Moto G9, Motorola One Fusion+, and Moto E7 Plus will see price cuts. The foldable Motorola Razr (2019) will also be listed at a massively discounted price of Rs. 84,999 and the flagship Motorola Edge+ will be listed on Flipkart at just Rs. 64,999. On these two phones, there will also be no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months on credit and debit cards of leading banks.

Starting with the flagships, Motorola's first foldable phone – Motorola Razr (2019) – will see a massive price cut. The phone was launched in India at Rs. 1,24,999, but it will be listed on Flipkart at Rs. 84,999 during the sale period. Last month, the company had introduced a price cut of Rs. 30,000 bringing the price down to Rs. 94,999, but this was applicable only for offline retails. Flipkart currently lists the phone at Rs. 1,24,999, which means a whopping price cut of Rs. 40,000 will be introduced for the Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone comes in Noir Black colour option.

Motorola Edge+ will see a price cut of Rs. 10,000 during the Flipkart sale, and will be listed at Rs. 64,999. The phone was launched in May this year with a price tag of Rs. 74,999. It comes in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour options and has a 12GB + 128GB storage configuration.

In the affordable range, Moto G9 will be up for grabs at Rs. 9,999. The phone was originally priced at Rs. 11,499, which means that a price cut of Rs. 1,500 has been introduced for the Flipkart sale. This phone comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration and comes in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Motorola has introduced up to 32 percent off on its smartphones portfolio and the Motorola One Fusion+ will be listed at Rs. 15,999. Again, a Rs. 1,500 price cut has been introduced on this phone as it currently retails at Rs. 17,499 on Flipkart. This phone recently received a Rs. 500 price increase, and was originally launched at Rs. 16,999 in India. It comes in a single 6GB + 128GB storage option and is available in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.

Moto E7 Plus will be priced on Flipkart at Rs. 8,999. This phone sees a Rs. 500 price cut as it was launched last month with a price tag of Rs. 9,499 for the single 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange colour options.

On all phones, Flipkart is offering an additional 10 percent discount on SBI cards and assured cashback on Paytm.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Moto G9

Motorola Moto G9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent performance
  • Near-stock Android
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Big and bulky
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Motorola Moto G9 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Motorola Moto E7 Plus

Motorola Moto E7 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Capable processor
  • Good battery life
  • Solid build quality
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Micro-USB port
  • No video stabilisation
Read detailed Motorola Moto E7 Plus review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola One Fusion+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent cameras
  • Near-stock Android
  • Loud bottom-firing speaker
  • Bad
  • Big and bulky
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Average low-light video quality
Read detailed Motorola One Fusion+ review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G9, Motorola One Fusion Plus, Moto E7 Plus, Motorola Razr 2019, Motorola Edge Plus, Motorola, Flipkart, Big Billion Days
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Assistant Extends Voice Commands to Android Apps to Perform Tasks

Related Stories

Motorola Smartphones to See Price Cut of Up to Rs. 40,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a Launched in India, Price Revealed
  2. Infinix Zero 8i With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy F41 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Oppo A15 Camera Details Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  5. AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop CPUs Announced, Available November 5
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days: Motorola Phones to Get Up to Rs. 40,000 Price Cut
  8. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 Tipped to Launch by End of October
  9. Realme Smart Plug With Remote Wi-Fi Control Launched in India
  10. Amazon Fire TV Introduces Live TV Streaming in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Specifications Detailed Over a Month After Launch
  2. OnePlus 8T Aquamarine Green Option Confirmed, Official Renders Listed on Online Site Ahead of Launch
  3. Motorola Smartphones to See Price Cut of Up to Rs. 40,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  4. Google Assistant Extends Voice Commands to Android Apps to Perform Tasks
  5. Japan to Deepen Research Into Digital Currencies
  6. IBM to Break Up 109-Year Old Company to Focus on Cloud Growth
  7. Pixar’s Soul to Release on Disney+ Hotstar on Christmas
  8. Spider-Man 3 Will Feature Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange: Report
  9. Infinix Zero 8i With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Nokia 5.1 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India and Global Markets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com