Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: iPhone 12, MSI Laptops, More Receive Discounts

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale dates haven't been announced yet, but a microsite has already gone live.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 15 September 2021 11:21 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 will offer up to 80 percent off on many products

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 has offers on many products
  • iPhone 12 64GB storage variant is listed for Rs. 66,999
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 will also see a few product launches

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is just around the corner. The e-commerce giant has not announced the dates of the sale but has mentioned the products and categories that will be getting the discounts via a dedicated microsite. The Big Billion Days Sale has discounts on smartphones, electronics, TVs, fashion apparel, and more. Flipkart is also offering huge discounts on the iPhone 12 that has also received a price cut from Apple with the release of the iPhone 13 series. Realme 4K Google TV Stick will also be launching during the upcoming sale.

The 2021 edition of Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale is expected to begin soon. The microsite created for the Big Billion Days Sale doesn't mention the dates for the sale yet. However, many products will be getting up to 80 percent off during the sale, as per the microsite. The e-commerce giant has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank for special offers. Additionally, it has also partnered with Paytm for cashback offers.

Under the Big Billion Days Specials, Flipkart will be introducing products like Soundcore Life Note E Saina Nehwal Edition earphones, MSI GF63 Thin Core i5 gaming laptop, Boult Audio Soul Pods earphones, and Fire-Boltt Max smartwatch. The microsite also mentions that Boat smartwatches will be getting a 70 percent discount while Boat speakers will be getting up to 80 percent off. Dizo earphones will get up to 60 percent off and Intel-powered laptops will be getting up to 40 percent off.

The microsite has not specified the deals Flipkart will be offering on smartphones. However, iPhone 12 is listed at Rs. 66,999 for the 64GB storage variant while it is available for Rs. 65,900 on Apple's website. The 128GB storage variant of iPhone 12 is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 71,999 while Apple's website has it for Rs. 71,900. The 256GB storage variant is available on Flipkart for Rs. 81,999 and on Apple's website for Rs. 80,900. The launch price for the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variants were Rs. 79,900, Rs. 84,900, and Rs. 94,900, respectively. Apple has slashed the prices for iPhone 12 after launching the iPhone 13 models.

The Realme 4K Google TV Stick is said to be launching during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2021. As of now, it is still unclear how Realme's 4K Google TV stick will be priced and its specifications are also not known yet.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
