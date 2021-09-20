Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 will see a host of new smartphone launches between September 24 and October 1. A dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform teases that six companies will be launching new smartphones during the sale. These brands include Motorola, Oppo, Poco, Realme, Samsung, and Vivo. Out of these, it is confirmed that Realme Narzo 50 series will be launching on September 24. It should be noted that Flipkart hasn't yet officially confirmed the dates for its Big Billion Days Sale this year.

A dedicated microsite for Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 mentions that customers will witness launches by six manufacturers under the "Reveal Calendar" section. Realme's latest Narzo 50 series will launch on September 24, Oppo will launch its new phone on September 27, Samsung's upcoming smartphone will launch on September 28, Poco and Vivo will launch their new smartphones on September 30, and Motorola will launch its new phone on October 1.

Realme Narzo 50 series is set to launch on September 24. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30pm IST and will likely be a virtual one, owing to the ongoing pandemic. Realme Narzo 50 series comprises Narzo 50 and Narzo 50 Pro models. Additionally, Realme may also launch its Realme Band 2 and the Smart TV Neo 32-inch alongside.

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy M52 5G on September 28. The Flipkart microsite teases a Samsung smartphone launch on that day, but, as per a report, the Galaxy M52 5G will be launched via Amazon. So, it could be possible that the launch teased on Flipkart could be referring to some other handset from the South Korean company. Samsung confirmed via a tweet that the Galaxy M52 5G will launch on September 28 at 12pm IST (noon).

It is also reported that Oppo may launch Oppo A55 later this month, and the banner on the microsite on Flipkart mentions an Oppo smartphone set to be launched on September 27. However, the microsite doesn't mention the exact smartphone, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

There is no information as to which smartphones Motorola and Poco will launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.