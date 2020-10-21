Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale has now entered its last day. The festive season sale kicked off last week with some amazing deals and offers on mobile phones, laptops, wearables, TVs, and other electronics. In case you've been busy, you still have less than 12 hours to make the most out of the Big Billion Days sale. Prices for some of the products have increased compared to the deals we saw on the first day. Make sure you use bundled offers to bring down the effective price. We've handpicked some of the best deals you can grab on Flipkart's sale on the last day.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale - Best mobile phone offers on last day

iPhone 11 Pro (Rs. 79,999)

Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is still selling at Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,06,600). You can also avail another instant discount worth up to Rs. 16,400 when you exchange your old smartphone with your purchase. SBI credit and debit cardholders can also avail an additional 10 percent discount. In case you were waiting for a decent discount on the iPhone 11 Pro, now is a good time to grab one.

Buy now for: Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,06,600)

iPhone XR (Rs. 38,999)

Apple's iPhone XR is down to Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 52,500) on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days 2020 sale this week. This is the lowest price we've seen on the iPhone XR since it launched in India. iPhone XR is also available with an exchange offer that can further sweeten this deal by up to Rs. 16,400. iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Retina display, and is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chipset.

Buy now for: Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 52,500)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (Rs. 59,999)

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Plus is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 85,000) during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2020 sale. Galaxy Note 10 Plus also includes an exchange offer with up to Rs. 16,400 as an additional discount. As a part of its 'smart upgrade' program, Flipkart is also offering a discount worth Rs. 16,500 (program fee of Rs. 499 extra) so you can grab the Galaxy Note 10 Plus for as low as Rs. 38,998. The catch is you can either exchange the phone next year or pay the remaining amount to continue using the phone.

Buy now for: Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 85,000)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (Rs. 49,999)

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Plus is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 83,000) during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2020 sale this week. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen on Samsung's current-generation flagship smartphone. You can also grab it for as low as Rs. 35,198 with Flipkart's 'smart upgrade' program if you're willing to exchange it on Flipkart or pay the remaining amount after 1 year.

Buy now for: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 83,000)

Poco M2 Pro (Rs. 12,999)

Poco M2 Pro is available at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) during the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart right now. That's around Rs. 2,000 lower than its usual selling price online. With the bundled exchange offer, you can knock off another Rs. 14,050 (maximum) from the discounted price. Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Xiaomi Mi 10 (8GB, 256GB) (Rs. 49,999)

Xiaomi's Mi 10 (8GB, 256GB) is down to Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 59,999) on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. This variant normally sells at around Rs. 54,999 online. Flipkart is also offering a bundled exchange offer with up to Rs. 19,400 as an additional instant discount on the Mi 10. The phone comes with a large 6.67-inch display, and a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor. Mi 10 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 59,999)

Redmi Note 8 (Rs. 11,499)

Redmi Note 8 is currently discounted at Rs. 11,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999) on Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The affordable smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. It includes a 4,000mAh battery and a memory card slot with support for up to 512GB.

Buy now for: Rs. 11,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Moto G9 (Rs. 9,999)

Moto G9 is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during the big Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart right now. The phone comes with a large 5,000mAh battery and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Moto G9 is powered by Snapdragon 662, supported by 4GB of RAM. If you're eyeing a smartphone with stock Android experience, the Moto G9 seems like a pretty decent choice at this price.

Buy now for: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Realme C11 (Rs. 6,499)

Realme C11 is down to Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 8,999) on Flipkart right now. The budget smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup and a large 5,000mAh battery. Realme C11 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor, supported by 2GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

Realme X3 SuperZoom (Rs. 24,999)

Realme's X3 SuperZoom is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999) during the Big Billion Days 2020 sale this week. The bundled exchange offer carries another additional discount worth up to Rs. 16,400. Realme X2 SuperZoom comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel dual front camera setup. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale - Best electronics offers today

Apple Watch Series 3 (Rs. 16,999)

Apple Watch Series 3 is down to Rs. 15,900 for the 38mm variant while the 42mm variant is available at Rs. 18,999 during the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart right now. Apple Watch Series 3 is an older model, but you can still run watchOS 7 on it, the latest update. If you're eyeing a smartwatch to pair with your iPhone below Rs. 20,000, it can't get any better than this.

Buy now: Starting at Rs. 16,999

Mi Notebook 14 (Rs. 43,999)

Flipkart isn't offering a flat discount on the Mi Notebook 14, but you can still grab it at a lower-than-usual price during the Big Billion Days sale. The bundled exchange offer can take off up to Rs. 15,650 from the listed price. You can pay using an SBI card and avail an additional Rs. 2,750 instant discount (applicable on orders above Rs. 30,000). Flipkart is also offering its Mi webcam for free with the purchase.

Buy now for: Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 52,999)

Fujifilm X Series X-A7 mirrorless camera (Rs. 39,999)

The Fujifilm X Series X-A7 mirrorless camera is down to Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 59,999) during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2020 sale right now. SBI cardholders can avail another instant discount worth Rs. 2,750 on their purchase. You can also swap your old digital camera and sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 10,000.

Buy now for: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 59,999)

Apple AirPods Pro (Rs. 18,499)

Apple's premium AirPods Pro TWS earphones with active noise cancellation are now down to Rs. 18,499 (MRP Rs. 24,900). If you've been waiting for a major discount, now is the time to grab the AirPods Pro. The price is slightly higher than the initial deal we saw when the sale started, but pairing it with the SBI cards offer can still make it better.

Buy now for: Rs. 18,499 (MRP Rs. 24,900)

Mi TV Stick (Rs. 2,299)

Xiaomi's Mi TV Stick is down to Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 3,499), making it almost similarly priced compared to its rival, the Amazon Fire TV Stick. If you're looking to turn your dumb TV into a smart phone, this is probably a cheap yet effective way to do it.

Buy now for: Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 3,499)

Google Nest Mini (Rs. 2,299)

Google Nest Mini, a small smart speaker, is down to Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 4,499) on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. In case you missed out during previous sales, now is a good time to grab one to start setting up your smart home environment.

Buy now for: Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 4,499

Asus VivoBook 14 (Rs. 47,990)

Asus' VivoBook 14 is down to Rs. 47,990 (MRP Rs. 50,991) on Flipkart right now. The laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 CPU, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. VivoBook 14 features a 14-inch full-HD LED display with 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. You can also grab an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,650 with the available exchange offer.

Buy now for: Rs. 47,990 (MRP Rs. 50,991)

