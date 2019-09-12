Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 sale is set to kick off from September 29 this year. Just one day after announcing the sale dates, Flipkart has now put up a teaser page for its first festive season sale of the year. The Big Billion Days 2019 sale will be open until October 4, with a four-hour early access to Flipkart Plus members. The six-day Big Billion Days sale will include discounts and offers on popular mobile phones, laptops, smart speakers, tablets, electronics, and other categories.

For this year's Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has tied up with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount to the banks' credit and debit card users (only credit card in case of ICICI Bank). The Big Billion Days 2019 sale will begin at 8pm on September 29 for Plus members while everyone else can access the sale starting midnight, September 29.

The Walmart-owned company will continue its tradition of opening up the Big Billion Days sale in a phased manner. The first day of the sale will kick off deals on TVs, home appliances, smart devices, and select other categories. Starting September 30, the Big Billion Days 2019 sale will offer deals on mobile phones, tablets, gadgets, and other electronics.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2019 sale promises to bring the 'lowest prices' on popular mobile phones and tablets. The sale will also include newly launched smartphones, bestselling phones, along with no-cost EMI and exchange offers. Flipkart hasn't revealed any specific smartphones that will be available at discounted prices during the Big Billion Days sale yet. But going forward, the company might tease specific deals on mobile phones during the days leading up to the sale.

Besides flat discounts and bundled offers, the Big Billion Days 2019 sale will also offer flash sales titled 'Crazy Deals' at regular time intervals throughout the sale. These flash sales will offer exciting deals on mobiles, TVs, laptops, and other products on limited stock.

Besides mobile phones, Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2019 sale will also offer up to 75 percent discount on TVs and home appliances. This has been one of the most sought after categories during online festive season sales for the last couple of years as most consumers look forward to buying big-screen TVs and home appliances around Diwali.

The Big Billion Days 2019 sale also promises up to 90 percent off on products in the electronics category. The sale will also bring discounts on popular laptops in India. You can visit Flipkart's landing page for the Big Billion Days 2019 sale for more details.

Meanwhile, Amazon is also going to run its festive season sale, Great Indian Festival sale, soon. The online marketplace hasn't revealed any specific dates yet. Going by previous trends, these two sales are likely to coincide.

