Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019: Motorola One Vision, Realme 3 Pro, More Mobile Deals Revealed

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019: Motorola One Vision, Realme 3 Pro, More Mobile Deals Revealed

The Motorola One Vision will see a price cut of Rs. 5,000 and will be listed at Rs. 14,999.

By | Updated: 18 September 2019 11:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019: Motorola One Vision, Realme 3 Pro, More Mobile Deals Revealed

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 mobile sale begins September 30

Highlights
  • Realme 3 Pro will see a Rs. 2,000 price cut
  • Samsung Galaxy S9+ will be listed at Rs. 34,999
  • Redmi Note 7S will also be listed with a price cut

Flipkart has now revealed some of its mobile deals that will be listed during the Big Billion Days sale scheduled for the end of this month. The sale will begin from September 29 and go on till October 4, though mobile deals go live on September 30. The e-commerce site will offer 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards and ICICI credit cards as well. Smartphones that will be listed with deals include Samsung Galaxy S9+, Realme 3 Pro, Motorola One Vision, Redmi Note 7S, and more.

The mobile deals page has unlocked some of the deals that will be listed during the Flipkart Big Billion Days. The Samsung Galaxy S9+ will be listed at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999 and the Realme 3 Pro will be listed at a discounted price of Rs. 11,999, which means a discounted price of up to Rs. 2,000.
The Motorola One Vision will see a price cut of Rs. 5,000 and will be listed at Rs. 14,999. To recall, the launch price of the phone was Rs. 19,999 and it comes in Gradient and Sapphire Gradient colours.

The page notes that the Redmi Note 7S (4GB) will also be listed with a price cut, though the exact price hasn't been revealed. Flipkart will unveil this deal, along with other bestseller phones and flagship phone deals on September 20.

The e-commerce site will unlock mobile deals every day, starting September 20. This includes offers from Apple, Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, Google, Infinix, and more. Some of the phones that will be listed with deals include Redmi K20 Pro, Asus 6Z, Oppo Reno 2z, Pixel 3a, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5, Oppo F11 Pro, Redmi 7A, Realme C2, and more. As already reported earlier, Flipkart Plus users get 4 hour early access to the Big Billion Days sale. The sale is set to begin from September 29, but mobile deals will be listed starting September 30. During the sale, the e-commerce site will be offering multiple loan options ranging from Cardless Credit, Flipkart PayLater to no-cost EMIs on leading bank debit and credit cards.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Big Billion Days 2019, Big Billion Days
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
OnePlus 7T Official Renders Revealed, Show Matte Finish, Triple Rear Cameras, and Gradient Design
Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series to Film in New Zealand — Naturally
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019: Motorola One Vision, Realme 3 Pro, More Mobile Deals Revealed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Review
  2. Mi Smart Band 4 Launched in India With Colour AMOLED Display
  3. Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart, Realme.com
  4. OnePlus 7T Official Images Revealed, Show Off Triple Rear Cameras
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019 Mobile Deals Previewed
  6. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus TV: Everything We Know So Far
  7. Government Launches Web Portal to Find Your Lost or Stolen Mobile Phone
  8. Realme X2 With 64-Megapixel Camera Set to Debut on September 24
  9. Vu Ultra Android TV Range Announced as Amazon Exclusive
  10. Traffic E-Challans: Here’s How to Pay Your Traffic Fines or Challans Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series to Film in New Zealand — Naturally
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019: Motorola One Vision, Realme 3 Pro, More Mobile Deals Revealed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M30s India Launch Today, Features 6,000mAh Battery: Live Updates
  4. OnePlus 7T Official Renders Revealed, Show Matte Finish, Triple Rear Cameras, and Gradient Design
  5. Samsung Galaxy M30s to Launch Today in India: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  6. HBO Max Wins US Streaming Rights for The Big Bang Theory
  7. Facebook, London Police Partner to Track Terror Livestreams
  8. Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  9. Apple Invests $250 Million in iPhone Glass Supplier Corning
  10. Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro Live Leaks Reveal Design, Detailed Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.