Flipkart has now revealed some of its mobile deals that will be listed during the Big Billion Days sale scheduled for the end of this month. The sale will begin from September 29 and go on till October 4, though mobile deals go live on September 30. The e-commerce site will offer 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards and ICICI credit cards as well. Smartphones that will be listed with deals include Samsung Galaxy S9+, Realme 3 Pro, Motorola One Vision, Redmi Note 7S, and more.

The mobile deals page has unlocked some of the deals that will be listed during the Flipkart Big Billion Days. The Samsung Galaxy S9+ will be listed at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999 and the Realme 3 Pro will be listed at a discounted price of Rs. 11,999, which means a discounted price of up to Rs. 2,000.

The Motorola One Vision will see a price cut of Rs. 5,000 and will be listed at Rs. 14,999. To recall, the launch price of the phone was Rs. 19,999 and it comes in Gradient and Sapphire Gradient colours.

The page notes that the Redmi Note 7S (4GB) will also be listed with a price cut, though the exact price hasn't been revealed. Flipkart will unveil this deal, along with other bestseller phones and flagship phone deals on September 20.

The e-commerce site will unlock mobile deals every day, starting September 20. This includes offers from Apple, Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, Google, Infinix, and more. Some of the phones that will be listed with deals include Redmi K20 Pro, Asus 6Z, Oppo Reno 2z, Pixel 3a, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5, Oppo F11 Pro, Redmi 7A, Realme C2, and more. As already reported earlier, Flipkart Plus users get 4 hour early access to the Big Billion Days sale. The sale is set to begin from September 29, but mobile deals will be listed starting September 30. During the sale, the e-commerce site will be offering multiple loan options ranging from Cardless Credit, Flipkart PayLater to no-cost EMIs on leading bank debit and credit cards.