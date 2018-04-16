Flipkart on Sunday teased two new announcements expected on April 17 that are set to "disrupt the mobile phone landscape" as part of an exclusive partnership with a tech giant. While the company does not blatantly suggest which tech giant this will be, it does mention that the disruption will happen "in a BIG way". From what past rumours suggest, this could be a partnership with Huawei to launch the latest P20 series, or a partnership with Lenovo-owned Motorola to announce the upcoming Moto G6 mid-range series, or both.

With the hashtag campaigns, #BigOnFlipkart and #OnlyOnFlipkart, the official landing page on Flipkart suggests the upcoming announcements will involve the launch of a Flipkart-exclusive smartphone, potentially, with a big display. With Huawei India teasing the launch of its flagship P20 series in India lately, this might be an exclusive launch of the same. This is because Huawei is a "tech giant" and all three variants in the P20 range have fairly large displays.

On the other hand, this could also be a teaser for the impending launch of the Moto G6 series. While the Moto G6 Play, Moto G6, and Moto G6 Plus haven't yet been announced anywhere in the world, a Brazil launch is set for April 19. Lenovo could be looking to launch their next mid-range portfolio in India early considering the popularity of the Moto G series in the country.

The Flipkart landing page reveals that a new value added service will also be announced, taking the announcement tally to a total of 3. So, we shall have to wait till Tuesday to see what Flipkart has in store for its customers in terms of a Flipkart-exclusive smartphone, a Flipkart-exclusive brand, and the new value added service.

