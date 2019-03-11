Technology News

Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max M2, ZenFone Max Pro M2 Discounted This Week on Flipkart

, 11 March 2019
Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is priced starting at Rs. 7,999
  • Asus ZenFone Max M1 is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 6,999
  • Asus ZenFone Lite L1 is priced at Rs. 4,999 on Flipkart

Asus is back with its OMG Days sale on Flipkart, and it's again listing a slew of its phones at reduced prices and is also offering deals on some of them. The sale will go on till Thursday, March 14, and the phones that are a part of the sale include Asus ZenZone 5Z, ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2, and ZenFone Lite L1. Flipkart is additionally offering no-cost EMI options and complete mobile protection starting at just Rs. 9 onwards.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be offered at a discounted price starting at Rs. 7,999 on Flipkart during the sale period. This means a price drop of Rs. 500 for the 3GB RAM variant. The phone recently received a permanent price cut, and it is now sold for Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB/ 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 10,499, and the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 12,499. During the Asus OMG Days sale, the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 9,999 and the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. Big highlights of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 include a 5,000mAh battery, a dual rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 636 SoC, and a large 5.99-inch display.

Even the Asus ZenFone Max M1 which was launched at an introductory price of Rs. 7,499, but came with an actual price tag of Rs. 8,999, is being sold at a discounted rate. The phone is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 6,999 in Black and Gold colour options. Flipkart is offering exchange offer and no-cost EMI options as well, on the phone. Key highlights of the phone include rear fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 430 SoC, a 13-megapixel rear sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Even the new Asus ZenFone Max M2 and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 are part of the sale, and are listed for purchase starting at Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 9,999 on Flipkart respectively. Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI and exchange offer on both the phones. After the recent price cut, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 9,999, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999, and the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. Asus ZenFone Max M2 also received a price cut, and the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 8,499, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 10,499.

The low-end ZenFone Lite L1 has also received a temporary price cut of Rs. 1,000 and is now available at Rs. 4,999. Flipkart will further offer no-cost EMI offer of up to 6 months and complete mobile protection of up to Rs. 9. Big highlights of the Asus ZenFone Lite L1 include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, a 3,000mAh battery and come with support for Face Unlock. It also packs a dual-SIM slot as well as a dedicated microSD slot.

Lastly, the Asus ZenFone 5Z will also be available at a discounted price point during the sales fest. The top-end 8GB+256GB variant of the Asus ZenFone 5Z has received a price cut, and is now available at Rs. 28,999. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI plans, an exchange discount, and is also giving the complete mobile protection plan for a discounted price, along with an instant cashback of 5 percent for purchases made using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The Asus ZenFone 5Z price was also cut recently, and and is being offered at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage option, while the price for 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage configuration is set at at Rs. 31,999. Mobile back covers are also listed starting at Rs. 99, and Flipkart has listed all the deals on a dedicated page for the Asus OMG Days sale.

Asus ZenFone Max M1, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Asus ZenFone Max M2, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Asus ZenFone Lite L1, Asus ZenFone 5Z, Asus OMG Days Sale, Asus
