Flipkart is hosting another edition of the Apple Week from April 3 to April 9 wherein exclusive discounts and offers will be available on certain iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad models, apart from the AirPods and Apple TV, as well as Apple's MacBook range of laptops. Additionally, Flipkart is also offering assured buyback value of up to 50 percent on select iPhone models. Finally, users can also avail up to Rs. 10,000 cashback on purchase through EMI transactions done with ICICI Bank credit cards.

As part of the Apple Week sale, Flipkart is providing the iPhone X (64GB) at a price of Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 95,390), the iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) for a price of Rs. 63,999 (MRP Rs. 77,560), and the iPhone 8 (64GB) for Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 67,940). Further, the iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) can be bought for Rs. 56,999 (MRP Rs. 62,480), the iPhone 7 (32GB) is available at Rs. 41,999 (MRP Rs. 62,480), and the iPhone 6s (32GB) can be availed starting at Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 42,900).

Talking about older models, the iPhone 6 (32GB) bears a sale price tag of Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 31,900) and the compact iPhone SE (32GB) can be bought for as low as Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 26,000).

Further, up to Rs. 6,600 discount can be availed on Apple Watch editions with Series 1 starting at Rs. 22,900, Series 2 at Rs. 26,900, and the latest Series 3 bearing a price tag of Rs. 32,900. Next, the 32GB Wi-Fi only model of Apple's iPad starts at Rs. 24,999; AirPods are priced at Rs. 11,999; EarPods can be bought for Rs. 1,999, and Apple TV (32GB) is priced at Rs. 12,999. Lastly, the MacBook Air can be purchased for a starting price of Rs. 55,990.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.