Flipkart is back with yet another edition of Apple Week, under which exclusive discounts and offers are available on select iPhone models, iPad models, Apple Watch, MacBook, and more Apple products. The Apple Week sale on Flipkart will run from May 21 to May 27. Under the sale, users can also avail discounts on AirPods and Apple TV. Meanwhile, Flipkart is offering an additional assured buyback value of up to 50 percent on select iPhone models. Also, buyers have the chance to avail up to Rs. 10,000 cashback on purchase of select products with ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions. Notably, Flipkart and Apple host similar sales almost every month now.

Under the Apple Week sale, Flipkart is offering the iPhone X at prices starting at Rs. 85,999, down from Rs. 89,000. Also, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are available starting at Rs. 62,999, while originally the starting price is Rs. 67,999. There are offers on older iPhone models as well. The Apple iPhone 6s (32GB) is available at Rs. 33,999 (MRP Rs. 40,000), the iPhone 7 (32GB) can be purchased at Rs. 46,999 (MRP Rs. 49,000), and the iPhone SE (32GB) is priced at Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999) in the sale.

Coming to the other products, Flipkart's Apple Week offers the iPad 2017 model with Wi-Fi and 32GB storage at Rs. 22,900, while the MRP of the device is Rs. 28,000. Further, a discount can be availed on Apple Watch editions with Series 1 starting at Rs. 22,900, and the latest Series 3 bearing a price tag of Rs. 29,900. The Apple Watch Series 2 is currently listed as 'out-of-stock'.

The Apple MacBook Air is available at prices staring at Rs. 55,990 in the Flipkart sale. Finally, AirPods are priced at Rs. 11,499; EarPods can be bought for Rs. 1,899, and Apple TV (32GB) is priced at Rs. 14,698.

