Flipkart on Wednesday finally launched its new e-commerce platform for refurbished goods that it had revealed late last month, when CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy announced the shutdown of eBay India. Called 2GUD, it is the company's first foray into the refurbished goods market - which it says is expected to be a $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,39,740 crores) market in 5-6 years. Flipkart's 2GUD platform will initially only stock refurbished smartphones, laptops, tablets, and electronic accessories, though it will be extended to other categories including home appliances in the future. The platform is already live.

The Walmart-owned e-commerce giant also said that all the refurbished products on 2GUD have been "thoroughly tested and certified with warranty", something it claims will help mitigate the trust issue in the space that it claims is "still largely unorganised." Flipkart's 2GUD will provide a post purchase warranty ranging from 3 to 12 months, and that products sold will be serviced through a network of service centres across the country.

Flipkart's 2GUD platform will initially be available only via the mobile Web, but will soon be made available via a desktop Web interface and mobile app, apart from "other channels" that remained unnamed at this point. The platform will remain "distinct and separate" from Flipkart, the company added in its statement, and is targeted at "value buyers." To recall, at the time of the eBay India closure announcement, Krishnamurthy had said the new refurbished goods platform would be build on the "learnings from eBay.in." eBay India officially ended operations on August 14.

"As a market leader, Flipkart has always tried to solve for India and offer a more fulfilling shopping experience in every aspect. With 2GUD, we have removed the trust deficit that exists in the refurbished goods market, and along with the added convenience, are offering customers yet another avenue to access quality products at the most affordable prices," said Krishnamurthy.

"The refurbished goods market has remained highly fragmented and unorganised despite its size, primarily due to complex processes, and missing assurance on the quality of products. Unlike existing C2C platforms, 2GUD offers an organised space devoid of regular buyer-seller interactions, which simplifies the process for both parties. 2GUD further leverages Flipkart's capabilities in the service and support network to make it the preferred destination for certified, great-quality refurbished products," said Anil Goteti, VP, Flipkart, who will be heading 2GUD along with Flipkart Marketplace.