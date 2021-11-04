Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart Launches 15 Day Return Programme 'Love It or Return It' for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3

Flipkart Launches 15-Day Return Programme 'Love It or Return It' for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3

Only buyers from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Vadodara can avail of this offering on the Flipkart app.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 November 2021 12:09 IST
Flipkart Launches 15-Day Return Programme 'Love It or Return It' for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3

Flipkart says a full refund will be initiated within 5 to 7 working days

Highlights
  • Flipkart will accept return after full quality check of the phone
  • The return request has to initiated within 15 days of purchase
  • This offer is applicable only on Samsung’s latest foldable phones

Flipkart has introduced a new ‘Love it or return it' programme that will allow customers to experience a premium smartphone and return it for a full refund at the purchase price within 15 days of usage. Flipkart has partnered with Samsung for the new ‘Love it or Return it' programme and it includes the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Interested customers can place an order on Flipkart and experience the phone for up to 15 days.

Buyers of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 from Flipkart will get the option to return the handset if they are dissatisfied with it. If a return request is initiated, a quality check will be done by Flipkart to ensure that the phone is in complete working condition. The amount will be reimbursed to their bank account. This offer is not applicable for all users in India. Only buyers from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Vadodara can avail of this offering on the Flipkart app.

With this new solution, Flipkart looks to enable buyers to make an informed decision. This new programme is looking to solve the common disadvantage of buying a smartphone online. Many premium smartphone buyers like to head to the retail store to fidget with the handset personally before purchase. Flipkart looks to fill this gap with the ‘Love it or return it' programme.

In order to initiate the return process, buyers need to click on the return request Web link shared by Flipkart. Users then need to enter the IMEI number to validate and login. Users will require to enter personal, device, and bank details for successful return request submission and a ticket number will be generated for the user.

An email will be sent by Flipkart with details to download an app for diagnosis of the phone to ensure it is in working condition. Post the successful diagnosis, a logistics personnel will contact the user to schedule a time to pick up the phone. The phone will be collected upon physical verification by an allocated representative.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, vibrant folding display
  • Intuitive software for multitasking
  • Top-tier performance
  • Great-sounding speakers
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Heavy, bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Return Policy, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Facebook Accused of Anti-Palestinian Bias by Digital Rights Activist
Facebook Whistleblower Says Governments Must Check if Company Really Does Scrap Face Recognition

Related Stories

Flipkart Launches 15-Day Return Programme 'Love It or Return It' for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  2. Netflix Introduces 5 Mobile Games: All You Need to Know
  3. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  4. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Trailer
  5. WhatsApp's New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack: How to Download and Share
  6. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India to Disable Facebook Logins From November 5
  9. Bitcoin Value Shows Little Movement, Ether Scales New Record High
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Ends Tonight: Best Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. SQUID Cryptocurrency Grows by 600 Percent as Investors Seeking Next 'Moon Shot' Back It Up
  2. Facebook Whistleblower Says Governments Must Check if Company Really Does Scrap Face Recognition
  3. Flipkart Launches 15-Day Return Programme 'Love It or Return It' for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3
  4. Facebook Accused of Anti-Palestinian Bias by Digital Rights Activist
  5. Ether Charts New All-Time High as Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Rallies Slow Down
  6. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in Cinemas
  7. Instagram Brings Back Twitter Card Previews; Now Rolling Out on Android, iOS, Web
  8. Lisbon Web Summit: Apple's Software Boss Warns Against Draft EU Policy on App Store
  9. Facebook Introduces New Subscription Option for Creators That Will Help Them Evade Apple’s 30 Percent Cut
  10. Coinbase Tests Commission-Free Subscription Cryptocurrency Trading Service
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com