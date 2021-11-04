Flipkart has introduced a new ‘Love it or return it' programme that will allow customers to experience a premium smartphone and return it for a full refund at the purchase price within 15 days of usage. Flipkart has partnered with Samsung for the new ‘Love it or Return it' programme and it includes the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Interested customers can place an order on Flipkart and experience the phone for up to 15 days.

Buyers of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 from Flipkart will get the option to return the handset if they are dissatisfied with it. If a return request is initiated, a quality check will be done by Flipkart to ensure that the phone is in complete working condition. The amount will be reimbursed to their bank account. This offer is not applicable for all users in India. Only buyers from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Vadodara can avail of this offering on the Flipkart app.

With this new solution, Flipkart looks to enable buyers to make an informed decision. This new programme is looking to solve the common disadvantage of buying a smartphone online. Many premium smartphone buyers like to head to the retail store to fidget with the handset personally before purchase. Flipkart looks to fill this gap with the ‘Love it or return it' programme.

In order to initiate the return process, buyers need to click on the return request Web link shared by Flipkart. Users then need to enter the IMEI number to validate and login. Users will require to enter personal, device, and bank details for successful return request submission and a ticket number will be generated for the user.

An email will be sent by Flipkart with details to download an app for diagnosis of the phone to ensure it is in working condition. Post the successful diagnosis, a logistics personnel will contact the user to schedule a time to pick up the phone. The phone will be collected upon physical verification by an allocated representative.