Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Flickr Says the iPhone Was the Most Used Camera on Its Platform in 2017

 
08 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Flickr Says the iPhone Was the Most Used Camera on Its Platform in 2017

Highlights

  • Apple iPhones accounted for 54 percent of the top 100 devices on the list
  • iPhone models took nine spots out of the top 10 list
  • DSLR usage prompted the decline of point and shoot cameras

iPhone has once again been named the most used camera on popular image-sharing platform Flickr - the smartphone series has been thus named for two years. The iPhone had an almost clean sweep, accounting for 9 out of the top 10 devices of 2017 on Flickr. Only the Canon 5D Mark III ranked ninth on this list dominated by the iPhone.

Smartphones accounted for 50 percent of the photos uploaded to Flickr, up from 48 percent in 2016. DSLRs accounted for 33 percent, up from 25 percent in 2016, and point and shoot cameras accounted for 12 percent, down from 21 percent in 2016. Mirrorless cameras remained at 4 percent of total uploads for the third year in a row, according to the blog post by Flickr. Apple iPhones accounted for 54 percent of the top 100 devices on the list.

flickr iphone best camera Flickr iPhone Camera

Among the iPhone models, the iPhone 6 was the most popular among the lot, followed by iPhone 6s and iPhone 5s. Also, Canon came second on this list of top 100 devices, with 23 percent share, followed by Nikon with 18 percent. Rest of the brands took up a meagre 5 percent in the list. This study is based on results from Flickr's 75-million user base.

Another interesting development this year is that usage of DSLRs went up to 33 percent from last year's 25 percent, prompting a decline in usage of point-and-shoot cameras. What next year holds is not known but looking at the popularity of Apple's latest iPhone X, it won't be a surprise that Apple triumphs the 2018 list with even better numbers.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPhone, Camera, Flickr, iPhone Camera
OnePlus 5T Now Receiving OxygenOS 4.7.4 Update With Camera and System Improvements
Flickr Says the iPhone Was the Most Used Camera on Its Platform in 2017
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Flipkart Big Shopping Days
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 5 Plus vs Honor 7X vs Mi A1: Which Smartphone Is Right for You?
  2. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins: These Are the Best Deals on Offer
  3. Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus With Bezel-Less Design, Large Battery Launched
  4. Samsung, Paytm Offer Cashback of Up to Rs. 8,000 on Galaxy Phones
  5. Redmi 5 Launch, Honor 7X and Redmi 5A in India, More: Your 360 Daily
  6. OnePlus 5T Receiving OxygenOS Update With Camera and System Improvements
  7. What's New and Different About the Google Go App
  8. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ 'Unlikely' to Be Unveiled at CES: Report
  9. Oppo F5 Youth With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  10. Honor 7X Out of Stock Within Seconds in First Sale, Huawei Claims
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.