iPhone has once again been named the most used camera on popular image-sharing platform Flickr - the smartphone series has been thus named for two years. The iPhone had an almost clean sweep, accounting for 9 out of the top 10 devices of 2017 on Flickr. Only the Canon 5D Mark III ranked ninth on this list dominated by the iPhone.

Smartphones accounted for 50 percent of the photos uploaded to Flickr, up from 48 percent in 2016. DSLRs accounted for 33 percent, up from 25 percent in 2016, and point and shoot cameras accounted for 12 percent, down from 21 percent in 2016. Mirrorless cameras remained at 4 percent of total uploads for the third year in a row, according to the blog post by Flickr. Apple iPhones accounted for 54 percent of the top 100 devices on the list.

Among the iPhone models, the iPhone 6 was the most popular among the lot, followed by iPhone 6s and iPhone 5s. Also, Canon came second on this list of top 100 devices, with 23 percent share, followed by Nikon with 18 percent. Rest of the brands took up a meagre 5 percent in the list. This study is based on results from Flickr's 75-million user base.

Another interesting development this year is that usage of DSLRs went up to 33 percent from last year's 25 percent, prompting a decline in usage of point-and-shoot cameras. What next year holds is not known but looking at the popularity of Apple's latest iPhone X, it won't be a surprise that Apple triumphs the 2018 list with even better numbers.