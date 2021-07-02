Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III are coming to Steam and mobile platforms starting July 28. Developer Square Enix released some screenshots of the iconic role-playing video games. The games will get new remastered character and background graphics, rearranged soundtracks, improved gameplay, along with some supplemental extras. The games are expected to release under the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series that includes all titles from Final Fantasy I to Final Fantasy VI. Square Enix also announced some additional benefits with the pre-purchase of the games.

With the release of the @FinalFantasy pixel remaster series, Kazuko Shibuya once again enters the fray as the lead pixel artist, helping to update and upgrade the very pixel characters that she first helped pioneer nearly 35 years ago. Learn more: https://t.co/D9OCySao5g pic.twitter.com/0Fcd4FwJlV — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) July 1, 2021

Square Enix also announced that the games would be getting many new elements with the Pixel Remaster series. There will be new remastered character and background graphics that also include iconic Final Fantasy characters. The games will also be getting rearranged soundtracks, improved gameplay that includes controller and touch controls, modernised UI, auto-battle options, along with more such features. Additionally, the games will also be getting supplemental extras such as bestiary, illustration gallery, music player, and the ability to save the game at any time.

Final Fantasy Brand Manager Yoshinori Kitase said, "This project began because we wanted to create a convenient way for fans and new players to enjoy these original classics, with consistent graphics and a unified user interface."

Steam is also giving players - who pre-purchase the game before July 28 - two exclusive wallpapers, three music tracks, and a 20 percent discount on each respective title. Also, all six Final Fantasy games will be offered at an additional discount if purchased as a bundle. Final Fantasy I is available on Steam for Rs. 550 before discounts. Final Fantasy II is also available for Rs. 550 before discounts. Final Fantasy III is available for Rs. 850 before the pre-purchase discounts.

