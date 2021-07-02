Technology News
Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III Remasters to Release on July 28 on Steam and Mobile

Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III are part of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 July 2021 13:44 IST
Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III Remasters to Release on July 28 on Steam and Mobile

Photo Credit: Square Enix

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster will get remastered graphics, soundtrack, improved gameplay, more

Highlights
  • Final Fantasy I, II, and III get pre-purchase discounts, goodies on Steam
  • Pixel Remaster includes games from Final Fantasy I to Final Fantasy VI
  • Final Fantasy IV, V, and VI will release on a later date

Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III are coming to Steam and mobile platforms starting July 28. Developer Square Enix released some screenshots of the iconic role-playing video games. The games will get new remastered character and background graphics, rearranged soundtracks, improved gameplay, along with some supplemental extras. The games are expected to release under the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series that includes all titles from Final Fantasy I to Final Fantasy VI. Square Enix also announced some additional benefits with the pre-purchase of the games.

Sqaure Enix on Thursday announced that three of the six games in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series - Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III - will be releasing beginning July 28. The remastered games will be available on Steam and mobile platforms. The press release reads, "The pixel remaster series brings all the magic of the originals combined with quality-of-life upgrades while staying faithful to the retro design of these masterpieces." Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, Final Fantasy VI will release on a later date.

Square Enix also announced that the games would be getting many new elements with the Pixel Remaster series. There will be new remastered character and background graphics that also include iconic Final Fantasy characters. The games will also be getting rearranged soundtracks, improved gameplay that includes controller and touch controls, modernised UI, auto-battle options, along with more such features. Additionally, the games will also be getting supplemental extras such as bestiary, illustration gallery, music player, and the ability to save the game at any time.

Final Fantasy Brand Manager Yoshinori Kitase said, "This project began because we wanted to create a convenient way for fans and new players to enjoy these original classics, with consistent graphics and a unified user interface."

Steam is also giving players - who pre-purchase the game before July 28 - two exclusive wallpapers, three music tracks, and a 20 percent discount on each respective title. Also, all six Final Fantasy games will be offered at an additional discount if purchased as a bundle. Final Fantasy I is available on Steam for Rs. 550 before discounts. Final Fantasy II is also available for Rs. 550 before discounts. Final Fantasy III is available for Rs. 850 before the pre-purchase discounts.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, Square Enix, Steam
Satvik Khare
Vivo Patents Smartphone With Detachable Drone-Like Flying Camera Module


