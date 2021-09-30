Technology News
Fairphone 4 Sustainable Smartphone With Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Fairphone 4 is priced at EUR 579 (roughly Rs. 49,800) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 September 2021 19:03 IST
Photo Credit: Fairphone

Fairphone 4 is offered in Green, Grey, and Speckled Green colour options

Highlights
  • Fairphone 4 will come with 5 years of warranty
  • Its Snapdragon 750G SoC will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM
  • Fairphone 4 packs a 3,905mAh removable battery

Fairphone 4 was launched on Thursday as the latest smartphone by the company that is claimed to be "ethical, reliable, and sustainable." It is touted as the company's most sustainable smartphone to date. The new Fairphone 4 comes with 5 years of warranty. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it bears a Snapdragon 750G 5G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Fairphone 4 price, availability

The Fairphone 4 is priced at EUR 579 (roughly Rs. 49,800) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant. Its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant retails for EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 55,845). The shipments for the smartphone will begin on October 25 and it is available to purchase via Fairphone's website. Its base variant will only be offered in a Grey colour option while the other variant will be offered in Green, Grey, and Speckled Green colour options. As mentioned, Fairphone will offer the smartphone with 5 years of warranty.

Fairphone 4 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) Fairphone 4 runs Android 11 out-of-the-box. Fairphone mentions that the smartphone will get two major Android and software updates till the end of 2025. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS LCD display with Pixelworks technology, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a 410ppi pixel density. It is powered by a Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC with Adreno 619 GPU paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It has up to 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 2TB).

In terms of optics, the Fairphone 4 gets a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens and up to 8x digital zoom. The other sensor is a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 120-degree angle. Selfies and videos will be handled by a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor with HDR support, an f/2.2 aperture lens, and up to 8x digital zoom.

Connectivity options on the Fairphone 4 include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C, USB OTG, and display port support. Onboard sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and an e-compass.

The Fairphone 4 has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It packs a 3,905mAh removable battery with 30W fast charging support. It measures 162x75.5x10.5mm and weighs 225 grams. Fairphone also mentions that the smartphone has been drop tested according to the MIL810G standard.

Fairphone 4

Fairphone 4

Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 38-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3,905mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,080x2,340 pixels
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Over 97.5 Percent of Indian Broadband Connections Now Meet TRAI’s 2Mbps Speed Threshold: Ookla

Related Stories

