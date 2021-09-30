Fairphone 4 was launched on Thursday as the latest smartphone by the company that is claimed to be "ethical, reliable, and sustainable." It is touted as the company's most sustainable smartphone to date. The new Fairphone 4 comes with 5 years of warranty. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it bears a Snapdragon 750G 5G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Fairphone 4 price, availability

The Fairphone 4 is priced at EUR 579 (roughly Rs. 49,800) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant. Its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant retails for EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 55,845). The shipments for the smartphone will begin on October 25 and it is available to purchase via Fairphone's website. Its base variant will only be offered in a Grey colour option while the other variant will be offered in Green, Grey, and Speckled Green colour options. As mentioned, Fairphone will offer the smartphone with 5 years of warranty.

Fairphone 4 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) Fairphone 4 runs Android 11 out-of-the-box. Fairphone mentions that the smartphone will get two major Android and software updates till the end of 2025. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS LCD display with Pixelworks technology, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a 410ppi pixel density. It is powered by a Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC with Adreno 619 GPU paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It has up to 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 2TB).

In terms of optics, the Fairphone 4 gets a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens and up to 8x digital zoom. The other sensor is a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 120-degree angle. Selfies and videos will be handled by a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor with HDR support, an f/2.2 aperture lens, and up to 8x digital zoom.

Connectivity options on the Fairphone 4 include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C, USB OTG, and display port support. Onboard sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and an e-compass.

The Fairphone 4 has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It packs a 3,905mAh removable battery with 30W fast charging support. It measures 162x75.5x10.5mm and weighs 225 grams. Fairphone also mentions that the smartphone has been drop tested according to the MIL810G standard.