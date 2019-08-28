Technology News
loading

Fairphone 3 'Ethical, Reliable, Sustainable Smartphone' Launched: Price, Specifications

The company is transparent about its supply chain and manufacturing process

By | Updated: 28 August 2019 19:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fairphone 3 'Ethical, Reliable, Sustainable Smartphone' Launched: Price, Specifications

Fairphone 3 is designed to be repaired easily by users themselves

Highlights
  • Fairphone is known for encouraging modular, repairable smartphones
  • The company emphasises ethics and sustainability over specifications
  • Availability is said to be improved, but still only within Europe for now

Fairphone, the Dutch company that promises its smartphones are designed and built from the ground up with sustainability and ethics in mind, has unveiled its third-generation model, the Fairphone 3. The company is committed to using only responsibly sourced raw materials and fair labour practices. Fairphone models have been designed to be long-lasting and easily upgradeable in order to reduce e-waste and spark conversations about the environmental and social costs of our everyday products. Notably, Fairphone's website lists every supplier of raw materials and components, and every point along its supply chain in order to foster a community around its goals.

The new Fairphone 3 carries these goals forward. It will be more widely available across Europe than its predecessors, the Fairphone 1 and Fairphone 2. The company says it has also been able to develop better partnerships with cellular service operators and is going to scale up its marketing and publicity efforts. 

Rather than specifications, the primary selling point of the Fairphone 3 is its story of respecting the rights of workers and concern for the natural environment. The device will begin shipping in early October and is priced at EUR 450 (approximately Rs. 34,650). 

For that price, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 SoC, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The screen measures 5.65 inches and has a full-HD+ resolution with an 18:9 aspect ratio. There's a 3000mAh battery and support for Quick Charge 3.0. 

The Fairphone 3 is a dual-SIM 4G phone. It has a single 12-megapixel f/1.8 rear camera, and an 8-megapixel f/2.0 front camera. There's dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 as well as NFC and a fingerprint sensor. The device runs stock Android 9. 

The body of the Fairphone 3 is a dark translucent material. The device has a 3.5mm headphones socket. This device is shipped without a charger, USB cable or earphones in order to reduce clutter since many buyers will already have such accessories, but official ones can be ordered separately. A mini screwdriver for modular component replacements, and a bumper case are included.

Fairphone promises easy repairs and says that users can order spare parts from the company and perform a swap themselves in case of any accident or damage. There's still a two-year warranty. the device has been made out of recycled and fairly sourced materials. The phone is 9.89mm thick.

Fairphone 3

Fairphone 3

Display5.65-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 632
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3,000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1,080x2,160 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fairphone, Fairphone 3, Fairphone 3 launch, Fairphone 3 price
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

Meizu 16s Pro With Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Canon Launches EOS 90D DSLR, EOS M6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera With 32.5-Megapixel Sensors, 4K Video Recording and More
Fairphone 3 'Ethical, Reliable, Sustainable Smartphone' Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  2. Realme XT First Impressions
  3. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked
  4. Realme XT Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  5. Vivo Z1x to Launch in India on September 6 as Flipkart Exclusive
  6. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Leaked in Case Renders and Hands-On Video
  7. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  8. Sacred Games Writer Varun Grover Answers Every Question You Had
  9. Chandrayaan-2's Third Lunar-Bound Orbit Manoeuvre Successful: ISRO
  10. Samsung Galaxy A10s With Massive 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Fairphone 3 'Ethical, Reliable, Sustainable Smartphone' Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Canon Launches EOS 90D DSLR, EOS M6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera With 32.5-Megapixel Sensors, 4K Video Recording and More
  3. Meizu 16s Pro With Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Researchers Studying Facebook's Impact on Democracy Threaten to Quit
  5. Nokia 7.2 4GB RAM Variant Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of IFA Launch
  6. Chandrayaan-2's Third Lunar-Bound Orbit Manoeuvre Performed Successfully: ISRO
  7. Xiaomi Mi TV Pro Lineup to Start Receiving Android 9 Pie Update Next Month: Report
  8. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga, T490, X390, L13, L13 Yoga Laptops Refreshed With Intel Comet Lake CPUs
  9. Android 10 to Roll Out to Pixel Devices Starting September 3: Report
  10. Mr. Robot Season 4 Release Date, Trailer Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.