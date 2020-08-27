Fairphone 3+ has been unveiled as the fourth iteration in the series of smartphones claimed by the company to be “ethical, reliable, and sustainable.” The phones are made of recycled materials. The new model is an upgrade to the Fairphone 3 that was launched last year. In terms of changes, the Fairphone 3+ looks quite similar to its predecessor. The biggest upgrade it features over the last year model is in its camera configuration. The Fairphone 3+ continues the company's legacy of using “fair” materials – with over 40 percent post-consumer recycled plastics. This is a considerable leap from the nine percent recycled materials available on the Fairphone 3.

Fairphone 3+ price, availability

Fairphone 3+ price is set at EUR 469 (roughly Rs. 41,000). The phone is currently available for pre-orders through Fairphone website. Its shipments begin from September 14. The phone is limited to Europe and has a two-year warranty.

Fairphone 3+ specifications

Unlike many smartphones available today that heavily rely on specifications, Fairphone 3+ is marketed as the answer to the market's constant cycle of make-use-dispose trend. It is touted to provide longer-lasting electronics, along with upgradability and repairability. This legacy has been carried on since the first-generation Fairphone that was unveiled back in September 2013.

The Fairphone 3+ offers a modular design that provides hassle-free repairs to users, without requiring them to visit a service centre. The smartphone comes bundled with a small screwdriver that can be used to swap most of the internals at home.

Fairphone 3+ comes bundled with a screwdriver to let you easily swap most of the internals at home

In contrast with the Fairphone 3, the Fairphone 3+ doesn't come with a transparent back cover and instead has a black coloured panel. That, however, doesn't mean that you'll get any limitations on the upgradability front.

“Our make-use-dispose attitude has a negative effect on every step of the supply chain, from working conditions in the mines, to wages in factories, not to mention the strain on natural resources,” wrote Fairphone CEO Eva Gouwens in a blog post.

The Fairphone 3+ runs on Android 10 and features a 5.65-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. There is also 64GB of onboard storage that is upgradable via microSD card (up to 400GB). All this is identical to what you'd get on last year's Fairphone 3.

However, the Fairphone 3+ offers an upgraded optics that include a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back with an f/1.79 lens, and a 16-megapixel selfie sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. Fairphone 3 customers have also been provided with the option to upgrade the rear camera by using a newly launched module.

Connectivity options on the Fairphone 3+ include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone comes with a removable 3,040mAh battery.

