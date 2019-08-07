Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC is official. Announced hours before Samsung Galaxy Note 10's launch event, the new chip is expected to be part of the Samsung's new Galaxy Note lineup. The Samsung Exynos 9825 is based on 7nm manufacturing process and is said to be the first mobile chip to use EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) technology. Samsung says EUV allows the company to “leverage extreme ultraviolet wavelengths to print finer circuits and develop a faster and more power efficient processor.”

Given it is a mid-cycle refresh, the Exynos 9825 isn't a big upgrade over the Exynos 9820 that was used in the Galaxy S10 lineup. In fact, a number of features of the Exynos 9825 are same as the Exynos 9820. The Exynos 9825 packs two Samsung M4 CPU cores, two Cortex-A75 CPU cores, and four Cortex-A55 CPU cores. Samsung hasn't shared the exact clock speeds, but AnandTech writes that two M4 cores are clocked at 2.73GHz, the same as the Exynos 9820, whereas the A75 are likely a clock rate of 2.4GHz, slightly higher than 2.31GHz on the Exynos 9820. Cortex-A55 CPU cores are expected to remain clocked at 1.95GHz as in Exynos 9820.

The Exynos 9825 includes Mali G76MP12 GPU, again same as Exynos 9820, however it is said to be clocked higher, but the exact clock rate is unknown right now. 4G LTE modem is integrated in the chip and it supports LTE-Advanced Pro Cat.20 8CA. The SoC is also ready to work with Samsung's Exynos Modem 5100 to offer 5G support. Other features of the SoC include integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), 8K Ultra HD video encoding and decoding support, and support for UFS 3.0 storage.

“Featuring the industry's first 7nm EUV processing technology, the Exynos 9825 brings cutting-edge gaming and graphics performance in a power-efficient package so you never have to worry about battery life,” Samsung writes on its website. “Equipped with an advanced neural processing unit, it's also delivering powerful AI experiences including personalized voice assistants and intelligent camera features, so you always get the perfect shot.”

We will likely hear more about the Exynos 9825 SoC at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event later today.

