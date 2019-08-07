Technology News
loading

Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Unveiled: First 7nm Mobile Chip Made Using EUV Technology

Exynos 9825 doesn’t include major upgrades over the Exynos 9820 SoC.

By | Updated: 7 August 2019 11:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Unveiled: First 7nm Mobile Chip Made Using EUV Technology

Samsung Exynos 9825 is based on 7nm manufacturing process

Highlights
  • Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC is expected to be part of Galaxy Note 10 phones
  • Exynos 9825 uses Mali G76MP12 GPU
  • The new chip will support Exynos Modem 5100 for 5G connectivity

Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC is official. Announced hours before Samsung Galaxy Note 10's launch event, the new chip is expected to be part of the Samsung's new Galaxy Note lineup. The Samsung Exynos 9825 is based on 7nm manufacturing process and is said to be the first mobile chip to use EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) technology. Samsung says EUV allows the company to “leverage extreme ultraviolet wavelengths to print finer circuits and develop a faster and more power efficient processor.”

Given it is a mid-cycle refresh, the Exynos 9825 isn't a big upgrade over the Exynos 9820 that was used in the Galaxy S10 lineup. In fact, a number of features of the Exynos 9825 are same as the Exynos 9820. The Exynos 9825 packs two Samsung M4 CPU cores, two Cortex-A75 CPU cores, and four Cortex-A55 CPU cores. Samsung hasn't shared the exact clock speeds, but AnandTech writes that two M4 cores are clocked at 2.73GHz, the same as the Exynos 9820, whereas the A75 are likely a clock rate of 2.4GHz, slightly higher than 2.31GHz on the Exynos 9820. Cortex-A55 CPU cores are expected to remain clocked at 1.95GHz as in Exynos 9820.

The Exynos 9825 includes Mali G76MP12 GPU, again same as Exynos 9820, however it is said to be clocked higher, but the exact clock rate is unknown right now. 4G LTE modem is integrated in the chip and it supports LTE-Advanced Pro Cat.20 8CA. The SoC is also ready to work with Samsung's Exynos Modem 5100 to offer 5G support. Other features of the SoC include integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), 8K Ultra HD video encoding and decoding support, and support for UFS 3.0 storage.

“Featuring the industry's first 7nm EUV processing technology, the Exynos 9825 brings cutting-edge gaming and graphics performance in a power-efficient package so you never have to worry about battery life,” Samsung writes on its website. “Equipped with an advanced neural processing unit, it's also delivering powerful AI experiences including personalized voice assistants and intelligent camera features, so you always get the perfect shot.”

We will likely hear more about the Exynos 9825 SoC at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event later today.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Exynos 9825, Exynos 9825, Samsung, EUV, extreme ultraviolet lithography
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Apple Subsidiary FileMaker Rebrands as Claris International
Snap to Raise $1 Billion to Invest in AR, Possible Acquisitions
Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Unveiled: First 7nm Mobile Chip Made Using EUV Technology
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. China Warns India of 'Reverse Sanctions' if Huawei Is Blocked: Report
  2. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Today, What You Should Know
  3. Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Unveiled Ahead of Galaxy Note 10 Launch
  4. Honor Band 5 to Launch in India Soon, Will Go on Sale on Flipkart
  5. Apple to Restrict Facebook's Messaging Apps VoIP Call Feature: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Leaks Highlight Audio Zoom, S Pen Air Gestures
  7. Samsung 55-Inch The Frame TV, Smart 7-in-1 TV Range Launched in India
  8. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  9. Redmi Note 7 Series, Redmi 7, Others Get Discounts in Independence Day Sale
  10. MyJio App Now Lets You Store Photos, Videos in Jio Cloud
#Latest Stories
  1. Carnival Row Trailer: Cara Delevingne, Orlando Bloom Are at the Centre of Amazon Prime Video’s Victoriana Fantasy Series
  2. Video Selfies Can Be Used to Measure Blood Pressure: Study
  3. Disney to Expand Hotstar Across Southeast Asia, Says CEO Bob Iger
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Leaks Detail Audio Zoom, S Pen Air Gestures; Storage Variants and Colour Options for Indian Market Tipped
  5. Snap to Raise $1 Billion to Invest in AR, Possible Acquisitions
  6. Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Unveiled: First 7nm Mobile Chip Made Using EUV Technology
  7. Apple Subsidiary FileMaker Rebrands as Claris International
  8. 8chan Owner Called Before US Congress, as Latest Host Drops Site
  9. Realme 5 May Be the Name of Company's Upcoming 64-Megapixel Camera Phone, CEO Teases
  10. Disney to Bundle Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ in the US at Popular Netflix Price
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.