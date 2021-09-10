Technology News
loading

App Store Can Not Ban Alternative Payments, Judge Rules in Epic vs Apple

The judge in the case did say that Apple is not a monopolist.

By Gopal Sathe | Updated: 10 September 2021 21:36 IST
App Store Can Not Ban Alternative Payments, Judge Rules in Epic vs Apple

Apple recently reached a deal with app developers in a separate case

Highlights
  • Apple can not prevent developers from offering cheaper payment options
  • This injunction is the result of the Epic vs Apple antitrust case
  • The judge however also said that Apple was not a monopolist

Apple can not stop developers from offering third party payments that avoid the fees that it charges for in-app purchases, according to the ruling of the judge in the Epic vs Apple case that has been delivered after several months of deliberations. Apple can not stop developers from including external links that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms in addition to in-app purchasing, and developers can also communicate with customers through points of contact obtained voluntarily from customers through account registration.

Last year, Epic updated the Fortnite add with its own in-app payment system, bypassing Apple, and it was then removed from the App Store for violating its policies. This led to the antitrust lawsuit from Epic. A similar case is also set to take place against Google.

According to the injunction uploaded by The Verge, the court did not find Apple to be a monopolist, and as noted in Protocol, Apple has emerged from the ruling largely unscathed, but with one of the central App Store policies banned. It does not seem to require Apple to directly allow other forms of payment, but developers can link to websites with cheaper offers, or the same price without having to pay Apple its fees.

This judgement comes soon after Epic Games asked Apple to restore the Fortnite developer account and for the re-release of the game on iOS in South Korea, offering both Epic and Apple payment, which Apple quickly rebuffed.

The ruling is the result of years long struggle between Apple and Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite, and the fees charged by Apple on in-app purchases. Epic had characterised this as an unfair, monopolistic tax. 

Over the course of the trial, which kicked off in May, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers questioned Apple CEO Tim Cook, and said the profits Apple reaps from game developers "appear to be disproportionate." Cook responded that Apple's online marketplace would become a toxic mess without control.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, epic, Fortnite, App Store
Gopal Sathe
Gopal Sathe is the Editor of Gadgets 360. He has covered technology for 15 years. He has written about data use and privacy, and its use in politics. He has also written extensively about the latest devices, video games, and startups in India. Write to gopal@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @gopalsathe with tips. More
WhatsApp End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups to Roll Out Soon for Android, iOS Users

Related Stories

App Store Can Not Ban Alternative Payments, Judge Rules in Epic vs Apple
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A Solar Storm Coming Could Cause an ‘Internet Apocalypse’, Research Warns
  2. iPhone 13 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Advocate’s Gown
  4. OnePlus to Launch Phones Priced Under Rs. 20,000 in India: Report
  5. JioPhone Next Rollout to Commence Before Diwali, Reliance Announces
  6. WhatsApp to Bring End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups in the Coming Weeks
  7. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  8. Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debut in India
  9. Vivo X70 Series With Zeiss-Tuned Cameras Launched: All Details
  10. iPhone 13 Series, Apple Watch Series 7, Next-Gen AirPods Key Features Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. App Store Can Not Ban Alternative Payments, Judge Rules in Epic vs Apple
  2. WhatsApp End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups to Roll Out Soon for Android, iOS Users
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Getting September 2021 Security Patch: Report
  4. Google, YouTube Asked by Delhi High Court to Remove a Married Woman's Objectionable Photos From Web
  5. Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications to Include Snapdragon 870 SoC, 12GB RAM, Suggests Geekbench Listing
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Delhi-Based Advocate’s Gown, Company Responds
  7. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Sell for $24.4 Million at Sotheby’s Auction
  8. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G's Leaked Renders Show Pinstripe-Style Back Panel, Tipped to Get 120Hz Display
  9. Spotify Enhance Feature Will Let You Create a Perfect Playlist With Song Recommendations: How to Use
  10. NFTs Worth $100,000 Said to Be Destroyed by OpenSea Bug: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com